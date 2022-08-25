Gulam-Mustafaa Aslam needed certain grades to secure his offer of an apprenticeship at huge West Midlands’ employer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), so Thursday was an “anxious” day for him.

But opening his results at Birmingham’s Rockwood Academy, the news was good with Gulam keen to get home and tell his family.

He said: “I signed the contract (with JLR) and everything but needed the grades, so coming here I was very anxious.

“As soon as I opened the envelope and I saw my grades, I was ecstatic.

“I needed five fours and guaranteed maths and English; I got a six and five in English, a five in maths and I passed everything else.”

Gulam-Mustafaa Aslam receiving his GCSE results at Rockwood Academy secondary school in Alum Rock, Birmingham. Credit: PA

“I expected to just scrape fours, but when I opened the envelope and saw that, I was gassed,” added Gulam.

“I haven’t told no-one, I’m gonna go home – I’ve got two missed calls from my dad.

“It’s been really hard, and in GCSE week, it was very difficult, I had to revise and revise – but the hard bit has paid off.

Asked how he would be celebrating, he replied with a broad smile “we’ll talk about that later”, before joining his friends.