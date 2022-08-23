Thousands of students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will find out their GCSE results on Thursday

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter

During Covid, marks were based on teacher assessments, while grade boundaries were eased to accommodate the disruption to learning students faced.

It led to more A* and A grades than before the pandemic.

GCSE results day 2022 is on Thursday 25 August (image: Getty Images)

However, the latest A-Level results suggest GCSE grades may dip back closer to where they were three years ago.

So what do we know about the GCSE grade boundaries in 2022?

What are grade boundaries?

According to exam board AQA, grade boundaries are the minimum number of marks you need in order to achieve each grade.

They are determined once all exam papers in a particular year have been marked so that they can take into account the difficulty of the paper and also provide a comparison to previous years.

In theory, it means a student who performs at a certain level should achieve the same grade they would have been awarded had they sat an exam in the same course but in a different year.

This system helps to maintain standards and provides a context to grading for universities and future employers.

GCSE grade boundaries will still be lower than in 2019 (image: Getty Images)

When will we know GCSE grade boundaries?

We will not know what the exact grade boundaries for subjects will be until 8am on GCSE results day itself on Thursday (25 August).

However, we have already received an indication of what to expect from education regulator Ofqual.

It has said it wants the education system to return to its pre-pandemic standards as soon as possible.

But in the “interests of fairness” to students who have struggled with Covid-related disruption, it has said 2022 will be a transition year back towards those standards.

Ofqual said it has factored in a “safety net” for pupils.

It means that while grade boundaries will be tightened up, they will not be as stringent as they were in 2019.

Numbered GCSE grades are being introduced this year (image: Getty Images)

To set them, examination boards will use data from both 2019 - when the last physical assessments took place - and 2021 to determine a midpoint for where grades should be.

If you want to find out what the grade boundaries are on results day, visit the following websites:

How are GCSE grades changing?

GCSE grades will also look different in England this year.

The old lettered grade system of A to E will be scrapped in favour of a numerical one that will grade students from 9 - equivalent to more than what an A* used to be - down to 1.

Students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are nervously awaiting their GCSE results (image: Getty Images)

Some of the new grade boundaries will align with the old ones, including:

the low end of grade 7 is aligned with the bottom of what used to be grade A

the bottom of grade 4 is equivalent to a low grade C

grade 1’s lowest boundary is the same as the bottom of grade G

Meanwhile, Ofqual says the 9 grade will help “to identify exceptional performance” given it sits above the old A* grade.

Students in Northern Ireland may receive numerical grades if their exams were set by an English exams board.