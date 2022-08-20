Millions of students across the country will receive their GCSE results next week

Next week, millions of nervous GCSE students will arrive at their schools and tear open an envelope to find out what grades they have achieved.

While a piece of paper won’t determine what their future will look like, as Jeremy Clarkson points out with an absurd tweet every year, many students will be hoping for top grades.

But regardless of how well this year’s cohort does, there’s one thing they can all be certain of - the opportunity to enjoy a free lunch.

Food venues across up and down the country give out freebies and special offers on A Level and GCSE results days to say well done to everyone getting their grades.

When is GCSE Results Day 2022?

GCSE Results Day will take place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Thursday 25 August, with students able to start collecting their results from 8am.

GCSE Results Day always takes place the week after A Level Results Day (18 August) which saw a drop in top grades from the last two years, when exams were replaced by teacher assessed grades due to the pandemic, but an increase from 2019.

In Scotland, students received their National 5 grades - the Scottish equivalent to GCSEs - on 9 August.

Students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive their GCSE results on 25 August

Top GCSE grades are expected to fall this year just like the A Level and National 5 results. This year’s GCSE students are the first to have sat exams since 2019 - as for the last two years teacher assessed grades replaced exams in a temporary move to offset the damage done to learning by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, some changes were made in recognition of the continuing effect that the pandemic has had - . in some cases students were given information on the content of their exams before sitting them, and some students could choose from a selection of questions to answer.

However, while the number of top grades (a 9 in GCSEs) is predicted to drop, the overall average is expected to increase on 2019.

Where can you get free food?

There are several venues offering free food or special offers for GCSE students on 25 August, although some of them come with caveats.

These include:

Nando’s - Free ¼ chicken or starter when you spend £7 on your order, available from 11am-11pm. This offer is not available for home delivery.

Las Iguanas - Three free churros with chocolate or dulce de leche dip for students with ID and proof of their results.

Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza, Southwark - Free pizza, with a choice of: classic margherita, pepperoni, charred aubergine, corn and chorizo, daily special.

Upham Inns - Free main meal for students who have their results slip. The student must be dining with a table of four or more. (It’s unclear which branches of Upham Inns pubs this deal will be available at. In previous years the deal was shared across the chain, but it is worth ringing ahead to avoid disappointment).