Students in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland are anxiously awaiting the result of their A Level exams.

Exams returned this year for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic with pupils still expected to get some leniency when it comes to grades after dealing with years of disruption.

The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) has said their “grading approach” will “provide a safety net”.

Here’s everything you need to know about A Level results day 2022.

Sixth form students receive their A-Level results at Stoke Newington School (Pic: Getty Images)

When is A Level results day 2022?

A-Level results day will be announced on Thursday 18 August.

The date is the same for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In Scotland, results were announced on Tuesday 9 August as the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) are published the same day as the Scottish Qualifications Certificate.

What time should I pick up my results?

Exam boards will release their results after 8am.

Students will need to find out the opening times from their schools or colleges to see when they are able to collect their results.

UCAS directly receives your A Level results and will update your UCAS Hub to reflect this.

If you are in Scotland and registered for MySQA you will receive a text or email on results day to let you know your results are available online.

How have A Levels been marked this year?

This is the first year that A Levels exams have been carried out as normal since the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, students are still dealing with the disruption they experienced in the last two years.

Examiners have been asked to offer students more leniency in grading to take this into account.

Speaking about the grading system, Ofqual chief regulator Dr Jo Saxton said: “Our grading approach will recognise the disruption experienced by students taking exams in 2022.

“It will provide a safety net for those who might otherwise just miss out on a higher grade, while taking a step back to normal.”

Ofqual have confirmed that this year’s grade boundaries will be set between pre-pandemic levels and last year’s teacher’s assessment that was used for grading.

Boundaries may be relaxed in some cases, but the exam regulator does not predict grade inflation to rise to the levels seen in 2021.

What are the different exam boards?

Depending on where you are based and what subject you take, your exam results can come from a variety of different educational boards, with each publishing their results independently.

Here is a full list of the different exam boards:

Students will be able to get their grades from 8am on A Level results day (Pic: Getty Images)

What time does UCAS Hub update?

UCAS Hub is the place to go to find out if you have been accepted onto a university course.

In the days running up to results day the hub will be frozen, so you cannot make any changes.

UCAS Hub will update on results day at 8am, but as so many people are logging on, there can sometimes be delays.

It’s important to remember that your A Level results will not show up in UCAS Hub.

After your results have been processed by UCAS and a decision has been made by your university choices you will be able to see changes to your UCAS Hub.

You will be given one of the following offers:

Unconditional: your place on the course has been confirmed

Unsuccessful: you’ve not been accepted by your choice(s)

Unconditional Changed Course (UCC): you haven’t met the grades for your course, but the university has put forward an alternative