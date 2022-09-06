Having been told that she “should stick to playing guitar”, Ellie Goulding admits that she has battled with imposter syndrome

Ellie Goulding has admitted that she once felt “insecure” about her singing voice, after a man told her that she should stick to playing the guitar.

The singer, 35, who lives in Oxford, found fame in 2009 and has since released four studio albums and subsequently headlined four tours.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She explained that hearing other people’s thoughts about her voice left her battling imposter syndrome and thinking that she didn’t deserve any success.

“I’ve always remembered this guy telling me I should stick to playing guitar because I’m really good at guitar, that my voice was really quite unusual and not to everyone’s taste. It made me really, really insecure,” Ellie told Bustle, in an interview in Manhattan.

Ellie Goulding visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on August 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“ If I could talk to my younger self, I’d just say, “Please just believe in what you’re doing.”

“I love where I’m from and I love London, but my voice isn’t always met with the same kind of warmth that I get when I’m here. Maybe people connect with me more here [America]— I guess there’s more singers here like me,” she added.

Last year, the Easy Lover singer welcomed her son Arthur, with art dealer husband Caspar Jopling.

She took to Instagram on New Year’s day 2022 to share her experience of living with anxiety, while explaining that her son has given her equal “vulnerability and strength”.

Caspar Jopling relocated from New York City to live in the UK with Ellie, after they tied the knot in August 2019.

They listed their £5.9million London home for sale in 2021, as they prepared to move to the countryside when Caspar began studying an MBA at Oxford University.

Ellie Goulding at the Unicef Summer Gala (Getty Images)

The couple announced the arrival of their son on 2 May 2021, while Ellie managed to keep her pregnancy private until she was eight months gone.

The singer has won 19 awards, from 66 nominations, including four BMI London Awards, and two Brit Awards.

Ellie said that she has been working on having more confidence in who she is and that it’s “interesting” to see how things are appreciated differently depending on the place.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 star released new single Easy Lover featuring Big Sean in July 2022.

She told Rolling Stone UK what fans can expect from her next album, saying: “I’d say it’s definitely more veering towards a dance album, it’s got the eighties influences, and then it also has a bit of disco influence.