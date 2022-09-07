Lewis Capaldi: does singer have Tourette’s? What he said about diagnosis and billboards for new song explained
In the run up to releasing his newest single, Forget Me, the Scottish singer launched billboards all over the UK to promote the single - in just his underwear
Ahead of releasing his first new song after a three year long hiatus, Lewis Capaldi revealed to fans in an Instagram Live that he had been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome - something that he said “makes so much sense”.
Fans of the singer had already been talking about Capaldi before he shared his diagnosis thanks to his very on-brand marketing tactic in the run up to the release of Forget Me.