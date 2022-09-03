The Scottish singer songwriter will release his new single Forget Me very soon

Lewis Capaldi announced his brand new song while on stage atThe O2 in London.

The singer-songwriter revealed a snippet of his track Forget Me at the end of his second show at the famous venue.

He was due to play back-to-back concerts at the famous venue in October 2021.

However, the gigs were pushed back to September 2022 due to the pandemic and Capaldi wanting to focus on writing his new album.

The wait was finally over this week as the long awaited O2 concerts took place.

Capaldi cancelled his outdoor concert in Scarborough during the summer.

Here is all you need to know:

What is Lewis Capaldi’s new song called?

His first new single in a couple of years will be called Forget Me.

It is Capaldi’s first new relese since the deluxe version of his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent in 2019.

You can listen to a clip of Forget Me on the singer’s Instagram account.

When will Lewis Capaldi’s new song be released?

Forget Me, the singer’s new single, will be released on Friday 9 September.

It will be available on all streaming services.

You can pre-save the song on Capaldi’s website.

There will also be limited signed CD/ Vinyl’s of the track available - and you can pre-order them now.

What songs are on the setlist for The O2 shows?

The setlist for the first Lewis Capaldi show at The O2 in London has been confirmed by Setlist.fm.

It was as follows:

Grace

Forever

Don’t Get Me Wrong

One

Hollywood

Hold Me While You Wait

Headspace

Bruises

Lost on You

Maybe

A Thousand Miles (Vanessa Carlton cover)

Fade

Before You Go

Encore

Someone You Loved

When and where did Lewis Capaldi play in London?

The singer played two back-to-back shows at the O2 arena.

The frist took place on Thursday (1 September) and the second one on Friday (2 September).

Both of the concerts are rescheduled from October 2021.

What time did the concert start?

The doors opened for the Lewis Capaldi shows at The O2 at 6.30pm on 1 September and 2 September.

Lewis Capaldi will headline two shows at The O2 in London. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Who were the support acts?

Irish singer-songwriter FLYNN, perhaps best known for featuring on Lost Frequencies song Recognise released in 2019, was one of the opening acts.

It has been streamed more than 51M times on Spotify.

Natasha Bedingfield will be other other support act for Lewis Capaldi.

The British singer was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2005 for her track Unwritten.

Her song These Words hit number one in the charts in the UK, her only number one.

Other songs she’s known for are Love Like This and Pocket Full of Sunshine.

Why were the O2 concerts postponed?

The singer released a statement in 2021 announcing the London concerts would be pushed back to 2022.

He said: “Hello everyone, it’s Lewis Capaldi here. It’s been a while, hope you’re all staying safe!

Just want to start off this wee note by saying how class it is to see things looking more hopeful for the world after an absolutely horrible year. I’ve been looking back at the madness of my life for the last little while and feeling really grateful to be able to call this music carry on a job for the past few years.

“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t been terrified about making my next album since the moment I finished ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’. I’ve been writing loads of tunes I’m really excited about and I can’t wait for you to hear them. I really want to make sure whatever I put out next is the absolute best it can be, partly for my own sanity, cause I’m going to have to sing these songs every night for the next few years on tour, but ultimately for all of you who made the first album everything it was.

“Despite having all this extra time to write, all the COVID restrictions have made it harder to go and record the stuff I’ve been working on or even be around all the people I loved working with on the first album.

“For that reason, it’s with an extremely heavy heart that I’ve made the difficult decision to reschedule this year’s shows and put all my effort into making the best album I can for you. All of the new dates confirmed so far are on the image with this post and I’m doing all I can to get the rest back in as soon as possible.

“I hate the thought of letting anyone down, especially after the year we’ve just had but I know that, more than anything, getting the album right has to be my number one priority at the moment. I hope you understand.

“I’m really sorry I won’t be out there with you this year but I’ll be back in 2022 with new music and a shit load of shows in as many places as I can possibly get to across the world.

“Thanks again for all your support. Love ye!”

