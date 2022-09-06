Kim Kardashian has revealed her latest cover shoot for the September issue of Interview magazine

Kim Kardashian has shocked fans after dramatically altering appearance for the “American Dream issue” of Interview magazine.

The reality star, 41, posted photos of her latest cover shoot on social media, showing herself with bleached blonde hair and eyebrows in front of stars and stripes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She opted to bare her famous derriere in a denim outfit, as she discussed her life with the magazine’s editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg.

Fans have been quick to voice their views on Kim’s new look, with one commenting: “I don’t care what look or decade you were going for here but oh no, put it back and delete this whole thread and issue. This is not it…girl get back to you…”

While another agreed: “Bleached brows are not for everyone girl…and that’s okay!”

Kim has become the latest celebrity to dye their eyebrows blonde after Lady Gaga and Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Julia Fox joined the trend.

Over 1million people have liked a photo of her new look shared on Instagram.

Speaking to Interview, Kim explained that she will be keeping her new look for a few months, however she is likely to dye her hair darker in autumn to avoid causing it any damage.

She said that “blondes have more fun” as she gushed about taking care of herself by exercising regularly and following a largely plant based diet.

“I feel really good in my own skin these days so maybe that comes through,” Kim added.

In addition to working as a model and reality star Kim has almost finished law school after dedicating at least two hours a day to her studies.

She said: “I think I’ll always have something to prove, even if it’s just to myself. My next big thing is finishing law school because I’m halfway there. It’s really time consuming…I don’t have a day off from that.

“I’m studying civil procedure and criminal procedure right now, so just understanding the process of how Roe v Wade. got overturned - it’s fascinating and scary.”

Kim Kardashian (getty images)

Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe vs Wade abortion decision (Picture: Ross D. Franklin/AP file)

Roe v Wade was a landmark decision made by the United States Supreme Court in 1973, which allowed the right to have an abortion.

However, the ruling was recently overturned on 24 June 2022 - nearly 50 years since the original decision.

Kim said that it’s “really scary” to think about gay marriage being in jeopardy and courts having the ability to decide what a woman does with her body.

She explained that she has always championed for people to live their lives according to their own desires.

Robert Kardashian was a friend and lawyer who helped OJ Simpson in his case (Pic:Getty)

Kim passed California’s baby bar exam in October 2021 and is following in the footsteps of her father, Robert Kardashian, who was a high-profile lawyer.

Mr Kardashian became best known for being O.J Simpson’s friend and lawyer, when the former footballer was on trial for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman.