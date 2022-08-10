Model Gigi Hadid shares a sneak peek into her very own knitwear line, Guest in Residence.

Gigi Hadid has teased that she’s preparing to launch her own line of knitwear, after years of modelling pieces by other designer brands.

The former Victoria Secret Angel, 27, took to Instagram to reveal that she is busy working on her own fashion line, called Guest in Residence. She has updated her bio on the platform to read: “Founder, creative director @guestinresidence”.

While the Guest in Residence Instagram account is currently empty of photos, Gigi Hadid has given a sneak peek of what can be expected from the brand.

In a snap shared with 75million followers on her personal account, Gigi is seen alongside designer CJ Kim and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, as they look at fabric samples.

Elsewhere, is a photo of Gigi wearing a lilac hoodie, while other images show her in a yellow sweater and in a grey two-piece with a cardigan.

She captioned the post: “been workin on something …. with love, @guestinresidence 💛🧵 :)”

Hadid previously collaborated with designer Tommy Hilfiger, on a line of clothing that ran for a few seasons and had its own star-studded runway show .

Most recently, her Instagram showcased a collaboration that she did with swimwear brand, Frankie’s Bikinis .

Gigi promoted the collection along with the hashtag #gigixfrankies.

Gigi Hadid

Model

Gigi Hadid is an American model and television personality, who is best known for modelling for high end fashion designers. She has appeared in numerous campaigns and editorials, including Sports Illustrated and Vogue.

Hadid initially began her modelling career as a child model for Baby Guess, then completed her high school education in Malibu. She then moved to New York City with the intention to study criminal psychology at The New School University.

However, she decided to suspend her studies to focus on progressing her modelling career.

As a teen, Hadid was thrust into the limelight when her mother, Yolanda Foster featured in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, from season three to season six (2012-2016).

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid pose backstage prior to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Gigi Hadid was named the face of a Guess campaign in 2012.

She signed with IMG Models in 2013 and made her New York Fashion Week debut the following year. She piqued the interest of many designers, which led to working with brands such as Tom Ford.

Gigi has made multiple appearances alongside her younger sister, model Bella Hadid, 25. In 2015, the sisters made their first appearance at the iconic Victoria Secret Fashion Show.

Hadid went on to appear on an impressive selection of magazine covers across the world, including Vogue, Elle, Teen Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Sports Illustrated, Grazia, Allure, and Vanity Fair.

As well as starring in campaigns for Versace, Guess, Valentino, Moschino, Balmain, Topshop, Max Mara, and Stuart Weitzman.

Hadid has received multiple awards throughout her career including, International Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards 201 and Choice Model at Teen Choice Awards 2018.

Age: 27

27 Born: Los Angeles, California, on 23 April, 1995

Los Angeles, California, on 23 April, 1995 Lives: $4million apartment in Manhattan, New York.

$4million apartment in Manhattan, New York. Partner: Gigi was in a relationship with Zayn Malik - from 2015 to 2021.

Gigi was in a relationship with Zayn Malik - from 2015 to 2021. Children: Hadid welcomed a daughter, named Khai Hadid Malik with now ex-partner, Zayn Malik.

Hadid welcomed a daughter, named Khai Hadid Malik with now ex-partner, Zayn Malik. Wealth: $29 million

