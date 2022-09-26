The Keeping up with the Kardashians star officially separated with ex-partner Tristan Thompson in January after he cheated on her

Khloe Kardashian sparked romance rumours with Italian actor Michele Morrone after they were spotted getting close at Dolce & Gabbana’s SS23 Milan Fashion Week show on 24 September.

Khloe sat next to the 365 Days star as her sister Kim Kardashian debuted her new collection with Dolce and Gabbana.

An Instagram story posted by Michele, 31, showed the pair getting cosy as they wrapped their arms around each other.

There was also a video which showed Khloe and Michele dancing very closely at an after-party.

Khloe Kardashian has sparked romance rumours with Italian actor Michele Morrone. (Getty Images)

The footage has gone viral on social media, with fans going wild over their potential romance.

Fans of the Keeping up with the Kardashians star are rooting for her and Michele to get together.

“Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) is a duo I never knew I needed,” one person said.

While another fan tweeted: “You don’t understand. After I’ve seen that picture, I need Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone together.”

Khloe Kardashian. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

A third wrote: “I absolutely ship you & Michele lets go Queen! I love you, Koko.”

Another fourth added: “You go Khloe Kardashian. Yesss honey!! About damn time!! You deserve this sweetie!

It also left some people bewildered, with one person saying: “Wait, don’t tell me Khloe Kardashian is dating the guy from 365 days.”

Mum-of-two Khloé officially separated from ex-partner Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children, in January after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Good American founder Khloe and the NBA basketball player welcomed their second child via surrogate on 28 July.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians which aired on September 22, Khloe tearfully spoke about how baby number two was conceived a month before she found out Tristan had cheated on her again.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She said: “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.

“Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out. This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, happy and beautiful.”