Speaking to Elle magazine, Khloe Kardashian gushed about her son with ex Tristan Thompson for the first time

Khloe Kardashian has spoken candidly about the arrival of her and Tristan Thompson’s son, who was born via surrogate, for the first time since his birth was announced.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, from Los Angeles, has kept an extremely low profile ever since the news broke that she was expecting another child.

Having welcomed her son just weeks ago, she explained to Elle how she is coping with being a mother-of-two.

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” Khloe said.

“[My kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.

“We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young.”

Khloe and Tristan are already parents to four-year-old daughter True. It came as a surprise for many that they were expecting a second child despite frequent claims that Tristan had been unfaithful in their relationship.

The ex-couple conceived their son via surrogate in November 2021, just one month before Khloe found out Tristan had fathered a son, named Theo, with fitness model Maralee Nichols, 32.

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” Khloe’s rep told PageSix at the time.

An insider confirmed that Khloe and Tristan have not reunited as a couple and they were already expecting a baby when the scandal came to light.

In April of this year, Khloe admitted that she and Tristan Thompson weren’t meant to be.

Speaking in an ABC News special, Khloe added: “[Thompson] is not the guy for me”.

“With Tristan I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning, and I felt really good for a time.”

“I still think he’s a great guy, and he’s a great dad.”

In June it was claimed that Khloe had reportedly moved on after her sister Kim Kardashian, introduced her to a private equity investor.