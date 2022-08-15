The rapper sparked a heated debate after admitting the inspiration behind his brand in a candid Instagram post

Kanye West has left many of his fans speechless after revealing the inspiration behind his clothing range.

The rapper, 45, took to Instagram to speak candidly about his design influences with his almost 17 million followers.

Kanye wrote: “Look to the children. Look to the homeless. As the biggest inspiration for all design.”

He faced intense backlash for the post, with one comment reading: “Instead of using the homeless as inspiration for design, you should be helping them get out of homelessness”.

Kanye West shared his inspiration to his 16.5 million Instagram followers

Another commenter said: “Sounds like exploitation of the powerless” with another saying: “Ah yes, nothing inspires my fashion choices like a starving homeless person sleeping on the street”.

The 45-year-old, who now goes by the username Ye on Instagram, first launched the Yeezy brand in 2015.

At the time, West partnered with Adidas to release his own line of Adidas Yeezy Sneakers.

The brand has grown in the last seven years with Kanye West debuting a number of collections at New York Fashion Week.

West released a highly anticipated collection with GAP earlier this year, alongside the creative director of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia.

The collection was described as “timeless silhouettes translated through the lens of Ye and Demna’s shared vision of utilitarian design.”

The collection of just eight items, included the reimagined classic GAP logo sweatshirt in smokey grey, unisex sweatpants and T-shirts, which were highly anticipated by West’s fans.

However fans have now been left divided after hearing the rapper’s true inspiration behind his collections.

Kanye West recently appeared on stage at the 2022 BET Awards in his usual unique style

Some fans applauded Kanye West’s vision, with one person saying: “100% agree with you”

Another Instagram user commented: “Look at Kanye, man so inspirational”

A third wrote: “Ye is not finished”.

The post comes just days after he deleted a post that “mourned” the fake death of comedian Pete Davidson, following his split from West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West posted a fake New York Times front page to his Instagram that read “Skete Davidson dead at 28.”

The smaller text below the headline read: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

The rapper previously went on a social media tirade this year, against Pete Davidson who he referred to as Skete.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian recently shared that they had seperated after eight months together

Following the post being uploaded to Kanye’s social media, Kim Kardashian was reportedly “furious” with her ex-husband for mocking her recent break-up.

The reality television star reportedly “tried to get Kanye to take it down” while also vigorously defending her ex-boyfriend.

This is not the first time that Kardashian has had stern words with West publicly on social media.

Kanye West recently shared a post claiming that Kim was not letting him see their children, with Kim commenting on the post saying: “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,”