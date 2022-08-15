Hosts Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu debated about the name of a fruit, labelled a “dusty apple” by Rita Ora

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rita Ora left viewers of Channel 4’s ‘The Big Breakfast’ in hysterics after seemingly mistaking a peach for a “dusty apple”.

The British singer-songwriter, 31, joined the show in a video call from her home in the USA, as Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu hosted.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She caused quite a debate and left viewers wondering which fruit she was really holding, after making a comment that didn’t seem to match up.

“Look at this dusty apple! Can you see it?” Rita said.

Rita went on to explain that she believed the fruit was a “shrivelled pear”, while AJ speculated it was a “peach”.

Mo Gillgan agreed with AJ that it was a peach leaving Rita speechless.

Rita laughed off her situation, saying: “Do you know what, it’s 3am guys, give me a break!”

Many people took to social media to give their verdict on the “dusty apple”.

“That’s a peach!” One person wrote.

“Rita Ora not knowing what a peach is has made my month,” Another joked.

A third commented: “Rita Ora thinking a peach was a “dusty apple”. She lives on her own planet. I love her #TheBigBreakfast” showing their support.”

The Big Breakfast was revived this August, after originally running from September 28th 1992 - March 29th 2002.

The first show lineup was set to be highly-anticipated, with the return of Big Breakfast classic Denise Van Outen and Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide Sanclimenti.

The latest episode’s humorous debate gave Rita Ora an opportunity to avoid any discussion about her reported wedding to Taika Waititi.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection on May 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Pic: Getty Images)

It has been rumoured that the couple wanted the wedding to be “intimate” and ‘private’ with only personal friends and family invited.

The couple, who began dating in March 2021 after meeting in Australia, have been spotted with wedding bands in recent days.