Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne who share two children, split one month before their 13th anniversary

Rachel Stevens is set to fill in for regular Heart Radio presenters, who are currently on holiday, as a guest DJ from next month.

Despite the role only being temporary, the major radio station bosses have said they are keen to get the former S Club 7 star on board with their staff.

If Rachel joins Heart Radio, she would join the star-studded line-up including Amanda Holden, Emma Bunton and Kelly Brook, to name a few.

The new position is seen as a ‘fresh start’ for Rachel who has recently split with her husband of 12 years.

The Dancing on Ice contestant married her childhood sweetheart Alex Bourne in August 2009 at Claridge’s, but news of their separation came just a month before their 13th anniversary.

Rachel took to social media to announce their decision, saying: “I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate.

“While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other.”

The couple who were married for 12 years, knew each other from when they were aged 12.

Their wedding was attended by Rachel’s S Club 7 bandmates and the singer walked down the aisle to band’s hit Never Had A Dream Come True.

Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne have split after 12 years (Pic:Getty)

Rachel Stevens was a part of the band S Club 7, seen here in 2014 (Pic:Getty)

Just before they announced their split, Rachel opened up about their relationship on Roxie Nafousi’s podcast, The Moments That Made Me.

She said: “We were childhood sweethearts. We went out with each other when we were 12, we met at a youth club and I was besotted with him.

“We went out for probably about four weeks and when you’re that age that was a really long time!

“We then went on dates again when we were like 16 and then again when we were 18 and then we parted ways, you know, I went off and did my thing, he went off and he did his thing.”

Rachel and Alex were childhood sweethearts who now have two children (Pic: Getty)

Rachel, 44, and Alex, 45, share two daughters, 11-year-old Amelie and Minnie, 8.

In an interview with Hello! Magazine , Rachel said she is “encouraging but not pushy” towards her eldest daughter, as she starts to follow in her footsteps.

The similarities to her mum continues as Amelie is kickstarting her new career too, by appearing in the West End as young Cosette in Les Miserables.

Rachel said: “Amelie really does lead this herself - I’m encouraging but not pushy, and from all the learning I’ve taken from my career, I try to give her the best advice I can and be there to answer her questions.”