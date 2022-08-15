Max Bowden who plays Ben Mitchell in the BBC Soap appears to address new dating rumours

EastEnders co-stars Max Bowden and Shona McGarty appear to have addressed dating rumours by becoming Instagram official.

The pair have reportedly been dating for months after getting close following Max’s split from his ex-girlfriend Roisin Buckle, but they have not explicitly confirmed their relationship.

Rumours began after Max, who plays Ben Mitchell on the BBC soap, was seen leaving Shona’s Welwyn Garden City house in June.

Max Bowden and Shona McGarty seem to have made their rumoured relationship Instagram official (Pics:Getty)

Shona stars alongside Max as Whitney Dean, and took to Instagram on Saturday (13 August) to post photos and videos of their day out at the House & Classic Festival in Hertfordshire - the first time they have had pictures together.

Among the images was a ‘cosy’ photo where Max had his arm slung across Shona’s shoulder as she pout. The EastEnders castmates also have a video dancing together.

The social media post comes as Max’s pregnant ex-girlfriend Roisin Buckle, nears her due date and claims that he hasn’t spoken to her for six weeks or turned up to her recent scan on her podcast.

Insurance executive Roisin spoke on ‘One Mum and A Baby’ about plans for her upcoming pregnancy, and the concept of Max being a part of the baby’s life following their break-up.

She said: “At the time, I was all over the place, crying, not being able to look at a future without him by my side.

“There was hope we may co-parent but I haven’t heard from him in about six weeks now so I’m really not sure where that stands.

“The door is open and I would never stop him seeing his son so hopefully we hear from him.”

Max and Roisin began dating in May 2020 before announcing their relationship five months later, while keeping their romance largely out of the spotlight.

A year on, Max and Roisin announced they were expecting their first child before they took a break.

While Max and Shona have not officially announced their relationship, this is the first time they have taken pictures together and a source told Mail Online that they have “grown close”.

Eastenders star, Max Bowden, is one of the latest celebrities to be announced in the charity football match line-up. Photo by Gareth Cattermole - Getty.

They said: “[Max and Shona] spend as much time together as they can. Most nights or mornings, Max is seen entering or leaving Shona’s home.

“They have tried to keep their relationship a secret, and they drive into the EastEnders set separately, but anybody who sees them together can see how they feel about each other.”

As rumours are flying around the internet and as Roisin’s due date looms, Max took to Instagram on 15 August to say: “One day, I will comment on all the stuff that’s been written over the last few months. Not now, but one day.”

Max posted on Instagram saying he will comment on all the news soon (Pic: Instagram/Max Bowden)

When images of Max leaving Shona’s home surfaced in June, Roisin was left feeling “humiliated” with sources claiming she felt like she was in a soap opera plot.

A source told the Sun: “It has been dreadful for Roisin…she is expecting a baby and although she is a strong woman, she feels very let down.