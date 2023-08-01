A guide to everything that’s new on Disney+ UK in July 2023, organised into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series

As ever, a new month means new television to watch – and on Disney+ in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Disney+, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s August releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.

Here’s your guide to everything that’s new on Disney+ UK this August, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch.

Drama

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian, lit by a campfire (Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series S4 | Wednesday 9 August

The Wildcats return to East High, where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” But, in a meta twist, plans are disrupted when Disney announces that the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school. High School Musical actors Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, and more will appear playing themselves.

Ahsoka | Wednesday 23 August

Set after the fall of the Empire, the latest Star Wars spinoff series follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Rosario Dawson (Daredevil) and Lars Mikkelsen (Sherlock) star alongside Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo), and Ray Stevenson (Blackbird).

Mayans MC – Season 5 | Wednesday 30 August

Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel — as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Final series of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff.

Comedy

Steve Martin as Charles, Selena Gomez as Mabel, and Martin Short as Oliver in Only Murders in the Building, leaning their heads round a door (Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Only Murders In The Building S3 | Tuesday 8 August

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel investigate the murder of a film star on the opening night of Oliver’s new Broadway show. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are joined by Paul Rudd (as the murdered movie star) and Meryl Streep (as the worst actor in the whole of New York – and the chief suspect in the new murder).

Documentary

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge | Wednesday 23 August

Bear Grylls takes celebrities on survivalist trips, teaching them the skills they’ll need to make it back in one place. Grylls takes Natalie Portman to Southern Utah, Simu Liu to the Canadian Rockies, Ashton Kutcher to the coastal jungles of Costa Rica, Florence Pugh to the volcanic rainforests of Costa Rica, Anthony Anderson to the Sierra Nevada mountains, and Rob Riggle to the Great Basin desert.

Family

Yoda with Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs, with their friends Nash and RJ-83 on planet Tenoo in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures | Wednesday 2 August

Young Jedi Padawans study the ways of the Force under Yoda's tutelage, learning the skills they need to become a Jedi as they explore the galaxy and help citizens in need. Four new episodes from the creators of Puppy Dog Pals and Elena of Avalor.

Miguel Wants to Fight | Wednesday 16 August

Miguel has never found himself in a fight, and, to be honest, he’s perfectly fine with that. But when a combination of events turn his life upside down, Miguel and his three best friends —the stoic David, the rowdy Cass, and the quick-witted Srini – enter into a series of hilarious misadventures as he tries to get into his first ever fight. Tyler Dean Flores, Imani Lewis, Christian Vunipola, Suraj Partha and Raúl Castillo star.

Cinderella – 4K Restored Version | Friday 25 August

Disney’s classic animated film from 1950, lovingly restored and remastered as part of the corporation’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

Reality & Light Entertainment

The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing & Vanderpump | Friday 4 August

A 90-minute ABC News special exploring recent allegations against Bravo’s Randall Emmett in the wake of the most recent series of Vanderpump Rules. It investigates allegations of race discrimination, workplace abuse, and questionable on-set behavior towards actor Bruce Willis (all of which Emmett denies).

International

Moving | Wednesday 9 August

In the 1990s, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service established a black ops team of superpowered individuals. Tasked with carrying out classified missions, members of this elite unit used their powers to defend the country and achieve the impossible on a daily basis – until one day they disappeared entirely. Decades later, two children with strange abilities become close – will they discover their own secrets before its too late?

Original Films

Jagged Mind | Friday 11 August

Maisie Richardson-Sellers (The Undeclared War) stars in a horror movie about a woman who gradually realises recent blackouts might mean she’s caught in a time loop – one that might have something to do with her new girlfriend.

Old Favourites

Karen Gillan as Nebula, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, and Dave Bautista as Drax in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. PIC: Jessica Miglio / MARVEL

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 | Wednesday 2 August

Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. Chris Pratt (Parks and Recreation), Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born), and Chukwudi Iwuji (The Split) star.

Vacation Friends 2 | Friday 25 August

