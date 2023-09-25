It may have been a scary opening box office for Pixar, but ‘Elemental’ has solidified its place as a big earner for the studio and Disney+.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s been a slow burn for Pixar’s latest animated film, ‘Elemental,’ but as the adage goes, ‘slow and steady wins the race.’ The film, which was the second worst opening for a Pixar movie at the box office, not only managed to take in $400 million USD at the box office by the end of its theatrical run but now has broken a record on Disney+.

The film, which follows a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy as they discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common, has become the most-watched film on the streaming platform, beating out the likes of ‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action remake and going as far as to become the most watched film across all streaming platforms in the United States over the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Naturally, Pixar was elated with the news, releasing a statement announcing that ‘Elemental’ received 26.4 million views in its first five days of streaming, making it "the most watched movie premiere of the year on Disney+ and among its Top 10 movie premieres of all time."

Though there were plans in place for a sequel before the release of ‘Elemental,’ which had its world premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, according to writer Kat Likkel, that might instead be adapted into a television series, with one insider telling The Direct that “Disney is also going to turn this into a D+ series, I’ve already heard. And there might even be an 'Elemental' sequel.”

Where can I watch Pixar’s ‘Elemental’?