Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Part of Hollywood might be returning to work sooner than expected, as news has emerged that the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Sunday.

Originally reported by Deadline, the parties finalised the framework of the deal Sunday when they were able to untangle their stalemate over AI and writing room staffing levels, leading to a joint statement from both groups stating “The WGA and AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement,” the WGA and the AMPTP said in a joint statement this evening (Sunday).”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language.”

Negotiations between the WGA and the AMPTP kicked off in virtual format in the mid-afternoon. While both sides worked on refining matters such as AI and staffing, a recurring point of contention today revolved around the schedules and protocols for returning to work. The studios also questioned whether the writers would swiftly resume their work at the keyboard once a tentative agreement was ratified.

It was revealed that the guild had made a request for its members to delay their return to work until SAG-AFTRA secured a new agreement with the AMPTP. This request underscored the strong sense of solidarity between the two unions during their first joint strike since 1960.