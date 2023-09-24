Before the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 launch show, a brand new trailer for Doctor Who was released

Before the live Strictly Come Dancing 2023 launch show, an exclusive new Doctor Who trailer was shown. The BBC reports that the trailer “features Neil Patrick Harris waltzing onto the scene, as it is now revealed that he will play the Toymaker, all-powerful enemy last seen in 1966 - but what is it that brings the Doctor face-to-face with this enemy from his past?”

In April 2023, the BBC released the first images of Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa (who will play the Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson who will star as his companion. The couple were photographed wearing 1960-style outfits, Ncuti wore a striped double breasted blue-and-white suit while Mille Gibson was dressed in a black-and-cream mini dress with white knee-high boots.

Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson, who is only 18, will become the youngest companion in Doctor Who’s history. It was also announced in March 2023 that US drag artist Jinkx Monsoon- who won two seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, would play a ‘major role’ in the new series. Jinkx is set to play the Doctor’s ‘most powerful enemy yet.’

Who else is returning for Doctor Who?

Alongside David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, actress Jemma Redgrave will reprise her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

When does Doctor Who return to our screens?

To coincide with the 60th anniversary of the show, Doctor Who returns in November 2023, with three special episodes.

When does Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor air?

Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will air over the festive period.

How can you watch Doctor Who?