As reality TV became all the talk in the 2000s, a hist of memorable companion shows also popped up.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reality TV has been a staple in Britain for some time now. And we have the growing popularity of these shows in the mid-2000s to thank.

Without them, it's hard to see how we could have the likes of Love Island today. It all started with shows including Big Brother, I'm a Celebrity, and Britain's Got Talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If an hours fix of these shows wasn't enough, you can get some more related content from the main series' companion show.

This is how we got the likes of memorable shows including Big Brother's Big Mouth, Britain's Got More Talent, and I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp.

And with Big Brother returning to UK screens after five years in October 2023, there's plenty of excitement around reality TV again.

In light of these shows being reminiscent of the nostalgic 2000s for many of us, NationalWorld takes a look back at who hosted them in the noughties and which are still going strong.

Former footballer turned actor Vinnie Jones waves as he arrives at the Celebrity Big Brother house for the last ever series of the reality show held at Elstree Studios on January 3, 2010 in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. (Carl Court/AFP via Getty Images)

Big Brother's Little Brother

Advertisement

Advertisement

An adequately named companion show for Big Brother, the main show's 'Little Brother' aired from 2001 to 2010. It was launched alongside the second season of the reality TV show.

The series would be filled with extra content surrounding the Big Brother contestants including interviews with family, friends, and journalists on what was happening in the House.

It was presented by Dermot O'Leary until January 2008, then by George Lamb until 2010 and then by Emma Willis for Big Brother's last season on Channel 4.

Big Brother's Big Mouth

This show was introduced when Big Brother's sixth season aired in 2005 and that year, Russell Brand took over hosting duties for the E4 show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having previously worked in stand-up comedy, radio and on MTV, Big Brother's Big Mouth represented a big leap for Brand and his popularity grew as a result.

He stopped hosting the show in 2007 when celebrity guest-hosts were called on including James Corden and Davina McCall. In 2011, when Channel 5 took over, it was announced that the show would not continue.

The show was moved to a post-watershed slot following its first season - where it remained since.

Part of the show's format involved a studio audience of fans and two celebrity guests who would discuss the latest from the Big Brother House. Viewers could also contribute via phone, e-mail, or text polls. The show featured a 24-hour "Mouthpiece!" rant line too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giving true nostalgic feels, it's fair to say reality TV was just different back then.

Big Brother's 20th season will air on ITV2 on October 8, 2023.

Britain's Got More Talent

As Britain's Got Talent got underway in 2007, so did another companion show - Britain's Got More Talent.

The show is well-known for featuring hilarious blunders and fails from the main show- many of which have not aired before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This sister show was hosted by Stephen Mulhern and ran until 2022 when ITV2 announced it would be axed.

Both Britain's Got Talent and I'm a Celebrity are aired on ITV (Photo by Ian West/PA Wire)

I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp

Before it was called 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Now!', this companion show went by a different name too.

Before 2015, it was called 'I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp' and was presented by different hosts over the years including Louis Loughman, Mark Durden-Smith, Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, Matt and Emma Willis, Kelly Osbourne, and Caroline Flack.

The show featured behind-the-scenes footage of what contestants were up to in the jungle and celebrity-based interviews.

After running for 17 years, it was ended in 2019 by ITV2.