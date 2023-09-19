Dannii Minogue was interviewed by Russell Brand on his MTV show in 2006

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An interview between Dannii Minogue and Russell Brand - recorded for his MTV chatshow in 2006 - has resurfaced after he was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse following a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Sky News reported that “In 2006, pop star Dannii Minogue called Brand a ‘vile predator’ while describing an appearance with him on his MTV chat show 1 Leicester Square.” The article goes on to say that “The Australian singer who had been promoting her album The Hits & Beyond, told The Mirror “(Brand) is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator. I certainly don’t think he has cured his sex addiction, that’s for sure. He wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dannii Minogue also revealed that “Throughout the whole interview, he kept making shocking remarks that I can’t even repeat. Just uttering the words would make me blush.”

When did Russell Brand present MTV’s ‘1 Leicester Square’

Russell Brand presented the chat show ‘1 Leicester Square’ on MTV from 2 April to 31 December 2006. The show was called ‘1 Leicester Square’ as that was the address of MTV’s studio which overlooked London’s Leicester Square.

Television presenter Vanessa Feltz revealed on her TalkTV drivetime show an exchange she had with Russell Brand about her daughters on his chat show, ‘1 Leicester Square.’ The Mirror reported that “Speaking on her TalkTV show, Vanessa explained how she met Brand when the two were on E4 and Big Brother’s Big Mouth where she describes him as ‘a friend.’ She then shares a clip from when she appeared on his solo chat show in 2006, in which Brand asks her: “Can I have it off with either you or your daughters?”

Which celebrities appeared on MTV's '1 Leicester Square?'