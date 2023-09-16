Russell Brand is married to author and illustrator Laura Gallacher. The couple share daughters Mabel and Peggy together and Laura is currently pregnant with their third child. Although Laura herself is not a household name, she is the sister of broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher and their father is former Ryder Cup captain, Scottish golfer, Bernard Gallacher.

According to The Mirror , “Laura Gallacher now works as an author and illustrator, and has several bestselling books including The Joy Journal for Magical Everyday Play: Easy Activities & Creative Craft for Kids and Their Grown Ups. Russell and Laura dated briefly after meeting in 2007, after being introduced by sister Kirsty.”

Russell Brand, who had a short-lived marriage to popstar Katy Perry, wed Laura in August 2017 at an intimate ceremony close to their home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxon. When he was interviewed by Stephen Bartlett on his podcast Diary of a CEO, Russell revealed the impact fatherhood has had on him and said: “It taught me there is a lot more important in this world than me There’s a lot more important stuff in this world than what I want, think or reckon. It taught me that love is real. It teaches you everything to become a father. All lessons are there.”