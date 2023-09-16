How long was Russell Brand married to Katy Perry for, when did their relationship end?
Russell Brand and Katy Perry had a 10-year age gap and married just under a year after meeting
In 2009, Katy Perry filmed a cameo appearance for Russell Brand’s film, ‘Get Him to the Greek.’ After meeting again at the MTV VMAs in 2009, the pair began dating not long afterwards.
Only three months later, Katy Perry and Russell Brand holidayed in India where Russell asked Katy to marry him on December 31,2009. According to Hello! Magazine “The pair tied the knot at the Ranthambore Tiger Sanctuary in Rajasthan, India on October 23, 2010. The ceremony was held at a luxury resort in the reserve, and was attended by only close family and friends.”
Female guests who attended Katy Perry and Russell Brand’s wedding wore saris and a Hindu priest reportedly married the couple, whose celebrations are said to have lasted six days. In 2013, Katy Perry appeared on her first Vogue cover and revealed that Russell Brand informed her that he was divorcing her via text message.
Katy Perry revealed in the Vogue interview that Russell is “a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him.” She also said: “Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”
Katy went on to talk about her marriage to Russell (in more detail to Vogue), which lasted 14 months, that “At first when I met him he wanted an equal and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal but they get that equal and they're like, I can't handle the equalness. He didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour.”