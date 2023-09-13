Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Government accused of breaking the law over sewage spills
North Korea backs Russia’s ‘fight’ against the West, Kim tells Putin
People who sit for 10 hours a day are more likely to get dementia
Dental deserts see over 23 million working days lost to tooth pain
Wetherspoons to make huge price change which will delight punters
Amazement as orca is seen off the Yorkshire coast

2023 MTV VMAs: The worst dressed celebrities in photos, Nicky Minaj and Ice Spice failed to impress

Yung Miami, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice all had fashion disasters at this year's awards ceremony

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand
32 minutes ago
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The MTV VMAs are all about celebrating the best artists and music videos, but it's not just the music that people are focusing on when they watch it - it's also the fashion the attendees are wearing.

Just as some singers will miss out on awards on the night, some also miss out when it comes to the fashion stakes too and opt for outfits that aren't quite right.

One of these singers is Ice Spice. The rapper may have won the accolade for Best New Artist, but her outfit sadly missed the mark. The tutu style skirt was unflattering, and I'm not a fan of the matching lace tights and sleeves. Plus, tiny bags just don't make sense to me - what can you possibly fit in there!? Although I do admire her dedication to colour blocking.

Most Popular
Ice Spice at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Photo by Getty Images.Ice Spice at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Photo by Getty Images.
Ice Spice at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Photo by Getty Images.

Colour blocking seemed to be a bit of a theme at this year's awards ceremony. Record producer Musa Keys also opted to dress all in one colour, with a red orange shade being his hue of choice. I'm sorry to say, but I don't like this either. I admit that the first thing that sprung to mind when I saw the photo of him was Babybell cheese.

That's not just because of the colour either. The shiny material of the outfit looks almost wax-like and very uncomfortable.

Musa Keys at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Photo by Getty Images.Musa Keys at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Photo by Getty Images.
Musa Keys at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Photo by Getty Images.

Another celebrity who looked very uncomfortable was Yung Miami. The musician and actress isn't afraid to wear some bold and eye-catching outfits. But, to me, this one catches the eye for all the wrong reasons.

Yung Miami at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Photo by Getty Images.Yung Miami at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Photo by Getty Images.
Yung Miami at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Photo by Getty Images.

The shaping of her basque, coming high up around her thigh, cuts a strange shape. Speaking of strange, those long matching draped arm coverings are just that. Not only that, but surely it's irritating having that much fabric trailing along the floor - not to mention the fact it's a trip hazard for her and everybody else around her. Those glasses also look bulky and uncomfy, but I generally don't understand the trend for celebs wearing sunglasses as a key accessory at night. The sun has gone in, it's time for the glasses to come off!

Nicki Minaj at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Photo by Getty Images.Nicki Minaj at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Photo by Getty Images.
Nicki Minaj at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Photo by Getty Images.

Nicki Minaj may have won the award for Best Hip-Hop, but the outfit she wore while performing on stage didn't hit the mark to me. Honestly, the all in one red body suit reminds me of an imitation, and dare I say cheap version, of Britney's iconic red catsuit which she wore in her 'Oops, I Did it Again' video. I'm also not a fan of the shoulder cut-outs.

This, of course, is just my opinion and I know that fashion is a very subjective thing so feel free to disagree with me!

For more content relating to the 2023 MTV VMAs, you can check out our explainer on everything you need to know about the MTV VMAs 2023, and if you're curious for more fashion content you can see our worst dressed stars at the VMAs of all time article.

Related topics:fashionMusicArtistsSingersCelebritiesMusicians