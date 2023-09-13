Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The MTV VMAs are all about celebrating the best artists and music videos, but it's not just the music that people are focusing on when they watch it - it's also the fashion the attendees are wearing.

Just as some singers will miss out on awards on the night, some also miss out when it comes to the fashion stakes too and opt for outfits that aren't quite right.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of these singers is Ice Spice. The rapper may have won the accolade for Best New Artist, but her outfit sadly missed the mark. The tutu style skirt was unflattering, and I'm not a fan of the matching lace tights and sleeves. Plus, tiny bags just don't make sense to me - what can you possibly fit in there!? Although I do admire her dedication to colour blocking.

Ice Spice at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Photo by Getty Images.

Colour blocking seemed to be a bit of a theme at this year's awards ceremony. Record producer Musa Keys also opted to dress all in one colour, with a red orange shade being his hue of choice. I'm sorry to say, but I don't like this either. I admit that the first thing that sprung to mind when I saw the photo of him was Babybell cheese.

That's not just because of the colour either. The shiny material of the outfit looks almost wax-like and very uncomfortable.

Musa Keys at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Photo by Getty Images.

Another celebrity who looked very uncomfortable was Yung Miami. The musician and actress isn't afraid to wear some bold and eye-catching outfits. But, to me, this one catches the eye for all the wrong reasons.

Yung Miami at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Photo by Getty Images.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The shaping of her basque, coming high up around her thigh, cuts a strange shape. Speaking of strange, those long matching draped arm coverings are just that. Not only that, but surely it's irritating having that much fabric trailing along the floor - not to mention the fact it's a trip hazard for her and everybody else around her. Those glasses also look bulky and uncomfy, but I generally don't understand the trend for celebs wearing sunglasses as a key accessory at night. The sun has gone in, it's time for the glasses to come off!

Nicki Minaj at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Photo by Getty Images.

Nicki Minaj may have won the award for Best Hip-Hop, but the outfit she wore while performing on stage didn't hit the mark to me. Honestly, the all in one red body suit reminds me of an imitation, and dare I say cheap version, of Britney's iconic red catsuit which she wore in her 'Oops, I Did it Again' video. I'm also not a fan of the shoulder cut-outs.

This, of course, is just my opinion and I know that fashion is a very subjective thing so feel free to disagree with me!