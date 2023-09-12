A look at the most shocking moments of the MTV VMAs over the years

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There’s just a few hours until the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 kicks off. The VMAs has featured some of the most shocking moments in music television history and with Nicki Minaj hosting this year’s event we are sure to have many more.

There are so many iconic moments over the years including Rose McGowan’s see-through dress, Miley Cyrus twerking on Robin Thicke, Lady Gaga’s ‘meat dress’ and Britney Spears performing with a snake.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So as we wait patiently to see what will happen this year we take a look back at some of the most shocking MTV VMAs moments of all time.

Nicki Minaj calls out Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus was quoted criticising the rapper in the New York Times magazine after Nicki Minaj was snubbed for Video of the Year. Never one to hold back, the rapper called out Miley during her acceptance speech for ‘Best Hip-Hop Video’ she said:“this bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press, she added “Miley, what's good?”

Miley who was presenting on the night replied:"Hey, we’re all in this industry. We all do interviews. And we all know how they manipulate s***. Nicki, congratulations.”

Beyoncé's pregnancy reveal

At the end of her iconic MTV VMAs performance of hit single ‘Love on Top,’ Beyoncé unbuttoned her pink blazer jacket to reveal her blossoming baby bump. The crowd went crazy as the camera cut to Jay-Z who was being congratulated by Kanye West.

Michael Jackson 'artist of the millennium'

Advertisement

Advertisement

In one of the most cringe-worthy moments at the VMAs, the late Michael Jackson had a very awkward moment. The award ceremony was held on the night of the pop star's birthday.