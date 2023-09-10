MTV VMAs 2023: When is it, performers and how to watch in UK
This year’s MTV Video Music Awards is around the corner with many chart-topping stars hoping to win one of the coveted gongs
and live on Freeview channel 276
There’s not long to go until the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) and musicians across the globe are gearing up for the prestigious awards show. Music stars among the nominees include Taylor Swift and SZA with eight and six nominations each.
Both chart-topping stars were recognized in the Video of the Year category, for “Anti-Hero” and “Kill Bill,” respectively. Trailing behind Swift and SZA in the VMA nominations are Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who have all received five nominations each.
Nicki Minaj will host the VMAs for the second time and will perform at this year’s awards ceremony. Minaj’s hosting duties come following her recent feature on the Barbie soundtrack with her song Barbie World in collaboration with Ice Spice.
But when will this year’s VMAs take place and how can you watch the awards show in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know.
MTV VMAs 2023 - when is it?
This year’s MTV VMAs will take place on Tuesday, September 12. The ceremony will commence at the Prudential Center in Newark, USA at 8pm Eastern Time (1am in the UK).
MTV VMAs 2023 - who will perform?
The MTV VMAs 2023 will start with a pre-show featuring guest hosts and live performances from Reneé Rapp, Kaliii and The Warning. The main event will air from 10.30pm ET.
During the main show, the likes of Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Demi Lovato, Lil Wayne, Anitta, Doja Cat, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini and Måneskin will perform.
MTV VMAs 2023 - how to watch in the UK
While the MTV VMAs will take place on September 12, UK viewers will not be able to watch the ceremony on TV until a day later on September 13. The show will air on the MTV UK channel at 9pm.
If you can’t wait to tune into the action, the MTV VMAs will be available to watch live on Paramount+ on September 12.