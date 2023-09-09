MTV VMAs 2023: Nominees including Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo - full list
The MTV Video Music Awards are around the corner - but which artists have been nominated for the prestigious awards?
The nominees have been announced ahead of this year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The event will take place on September 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, USA.
Leading the 2023 awards are chart-topping stars Taylor Swift and SZA with eight and six nominations each. Both musicians were recognized in the 2023 Video of the Year category, for “Anti-Hero” and “Kill Bill,” respectively.
This is not the first time Swift has been nominated for a VMA - she currently boasts 14 awards to her name. She won the Best Female Video award back in 2009 where she was famously interrupted by Kanye West.
The moment went down in VMA history, with Swift speaking out about the incident in her songs ‘Innocent’ and ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’.
Trailing behind Swift and SZA in the VMA nominations are Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who have all received five nominations each. There are 35 musicians who are first-time nominees this year, including Boygenius, GloRilla, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress and Reneé Rapp.
But what are the categories for this year’s VMAs and which music stars have been nominated for an award? Here’s everything you need to know.
Video of the Year, Presented by Burger King
Doja Cat - Attention
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best New Artist
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Push Performance of the Year
August 2022: Saucy Santana - Booty
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You
October 2022: Jvke - Golden Hour
November 2022: Flo Milli - Conceited
December 2022: Reneé Rapp - Colorado
January 2023: Sam Ryder - All the Way Over
February 2023: Armani White - Goated
March 2023: Fletcher - Becky’s So Hot
April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride
May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana
June 2023: Flo – Losing You
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - That Part
Best Collaboration
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
Karol G & Shakira - TQG
Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)
Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Best Pop
Demi Lovato - Swine
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
P!nk - Trustfall
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Hip-Hop
Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
DJ Khaled Featuring Drake & Lil Baby - Staying Alive
Glorilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2
Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
Lil Wayne Featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody
Metro Boomin Featuring Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Best R&B
Alicia Keys Featuring Lucky Daye - Stay
Chlöe Featuring Chris Brown - How Does It Feel
Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage & Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)
SZA - Shirt
Toosii - Favorite Song
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love in the Way
Best Alternative
Blink-182 - Edging
Boygenius - The Film
Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like a Grudge
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Paramore - This Is Why
Thirty Seconds to Mars - Stuck
Best Rock
Foo Fighters - The Teacher
Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue
Måneskin - The Loneliest
Metallica - Lux Æterna
Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween
Best Latin
Anitta - Funk Rave
Bad Bunny - Where She Goes
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - Un X100to
Karol G & Shakira - TQG
Rosalía - Despechá
Shakira - Acróstico
Best K-Pop
Aespa - Girls
Blackpink - Pink Venom
Fiffty Fifty - Cupid
Seventeen - Super
Stray Kids - S-Class
Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride
Best Afrobeats
Ayra Starr - Rush
Burna Boy - It’s Plenty
Davido ft. Musa Keys - Unavailable
Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana
Libianca - PeopleRema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Wizkid Featuring Ayra Starr - 2 Sugar
Video for Good
Alicia Keys - If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)
Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente
Demi Lovato - Swine
Dove Cameron - Breakfast
Imagine Dragons - Crushed
Maluma - La Reina
Best Direction
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake - Falling Back
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Megan Thee Stallion - Her
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Cinematography
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Adele - I Drink Wine
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
Janelle Monáe - Lipstick Lover
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Visual Effects
Fall Out Boy - Love From the Other Side
Harry Styles - Music for a Sushi Restaurant
Melanie Martinez - Void
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Choreography
Blackpink - Pink Venom
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jonas Brothers - Waffle House
Megan Thee Stallion - Her
Panic! at the Disco - Middle of a Breakup
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Best Art Direction
Boygenius - The Film
Blackpink - Pink Venom
Doja Cat - Attention
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Megan Thee Stallion - Her
SZA - Shirt
Best Editing
Blackpink - Pink Venom
Miley Cyrus - River
Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
:: You can watch the 2023 MTV VMAs from 9pm on Wednesday (September 13) on MTV UK and with then be available to watch on Paramount+ from September 19.