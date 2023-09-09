The MTV Video Music Awards are around the corner - but which artists have been nominated for the prestigious awards?

The nominees have been announced ahead of this year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The event will take place on September 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, USA.

Leading the 2023 awards are chart-topping stars Taylor Swift and SZA with eight and six nominations each. Both musicians were recognized in the 2023 Video of the Year category, for “Anti-Hero” and “Kill Bill,” respectively.

This is not the first time Swift has been nominated for a VMA - she currently boasts 14 awards to her name. She won the Best Female Video award back in 2009 where she was famously interrupted by Kanye West.

The moment went down in VMA history, with Swift speaking out about the incident in her songs ‘Innocent’ and ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’.

Trailing behind Swift and SZA in the VMA nominations are Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who have all received five nominations each. There are 35 musicians who are first-time nominees this year, including Boygenius, GloRilla, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress and Reneé Rapp.

But what are the categories for this year’s VMAs and which music stars have been nominated for an award? Here’s everything you need to know.

Video of the Year, Presented by Burger King

Taylor Swift has received eight VMA nominations this year

Doja Cat - Attention

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best New Artist

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Push Performance of the Year

August 2022: Saucy Santana - Booty

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You

October 2022: Jvke - Golden Hour

November 2022: Flo Milli - Conceited

December 2022: Reneé Rapp - Colorado

January 2023: Sam Ryder - All the Way Over

February 2023: Armani White - Goated

March 2023: Fletcher - Becky’s So Hot

April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride

May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana

June 2023: Flo – Losing You

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - That Part

Best Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami - Gotta Move On

Karol G & Shakira - TQG

Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Best Pop

Demi Lovato - Swine

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

P!nk - Trustfall

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Hip-Hop

Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami - Gotta Move On

DJ Khaled Featuring Drake & Lil Baby - Staying Alive

Glorilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock

Lil Wayne Featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody

Metro Boomin Featuring Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Best R&B

Alicia Keys Featuring Lucky Daye - Stay

Chlöe Featuring Chris Brown - How Does It Feel

Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage & Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)

SZA - Shirt

Toosii - Favorite Song

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love in the Way

Best Alternative

Blink-182 - Edging

Boygenius - The Film

Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like a Grudge

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Paramore - This Is Why

Thirty Seconds to Mars - Stuck

Best Rock

Foo Fighters - The Teacher

Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue

Måneskin - The Loneliest

Metallica - Lux Æterna

Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween

Best Latin

Anitta - Funk Rave

Bad Bunny - Where She Goes

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - Un X100to

Karol G & Shakira - TQG

Rosalía - Despechá

Shakira - Acróstico

Best K-Pop

Aespa - Girls

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Fiffty Fifty - Cupid

Seventeen - Super

Stray Kids - S-Class

Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr - Rush

Burna Boy - It’s Plenty

Davido ft. Musa Keys - Unavailable

Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana

Libianca - PeopleRema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Wizkid Featuring Ayra Starr - 2 Sugar

Video for Good

Alicia Keys - If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)

Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente

Demi Lovato - Swine

Dove Cameron - Breakfast

Imagine Dragons - Crushed

Maluma - La Reina

Best Direction

Doja Cat - Attention

Drake - Falling Back

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Megan Thee Stallion - Her

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Cinematography

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Adele - I Drink Wine

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

Janelle Monáe - Lipstick Lover

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Visual Effects

Fall Out Boy - Love From the Other Side

Harry Styles - Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Melanie Martinez - Void

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Choreography

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Jonas Brothers - Waffle House

Megan Thee Stallion - Her

Panic! at the Disco - Middle of a Breakup

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best Art Direction

Boygenius - The Film

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Doja Cat - Attention

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Megan Thee Stallion - Her

SZA - Shirt

Best Editing

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Miley Cyrus - River

Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero