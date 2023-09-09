As the MTV VMAs 2023 approaches- who have been the worst dressed stars over the years?
Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani and Lizzo top the list when it comes to fashion disasters at the VMAs
and live on Freeview channel 276
On the night of September 12, 2023 (well technically September 13 1:00am-3:00am in the UK), it is once again the MTV VMAs. There will of course be the A-list of the music industry attending, and there will be performances from the likes of Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the list goes on…
There will of course be plenty of incredible outfits to marvel at, but rest assured, there will also be many dresses/suits/ensembles that will be grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons.
Here are some of the worst dressed celebrities at the VMAs over the years
Gwen Stefani in 1998
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gwen Stefani’s fashion style has certainly evolved over the years but her look for the VMAs in 1998, just makes me think of The Smurfs (I am incidentally a big fan of The Smurf!). Gwen opted for a blue fur style bikini, blue hair, a black skirt worn over baggy trousers and platform flip flops. Futuristic? No. Chic? No, far from it Gwen.
Christina Aguilera in 2002
Of course you don’t need to point out to me that 2002 was a long time ago, and fashion has changed radically. However, I am a firm believer that stylish outfits can be timeless, which this outfit Christina chose to wear at the VMAs 2002 is anything but! The denim mini skirt, combined with a barely there scarf top, hat and pointy boots, just screams too much.
Britney Spears in 2002
Without question, Britney Spears was the Queen of pop in the early 2000s, but that certainly doesn’t mean she was the Queen of fashion! She opted for a dominatrix vibe for the VMAs in 2002 and black leather seemed to be the theme! (think black leather dress, biker style hat, gloves and lace up heels). Britney, I know you tried, but it just didn’t work!
Miley Cyryus in 2015
Oh dear Miley. With a stylist on speed dial, why on earth did Miley decide to step out in a Versace outfit that left very little (if anything!) to the imagination? Yes, I can understand that perhaps it was meant to look futuristic with the thigh-high silver boots, harness style top and chainmail skirt (if you can call it a skirt), but it was wrong on so many levels. It was anything but stylish and was a big no no from me.
Lizzo in 2022
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lizzo wore Jean Paul Gaultier for the VMAs in 2022, but the billowing black gown didn’t win any fashion plaudits. Page Six wrote that “Lizzo’s oversized look received mixed reviews on Twitter, where viewers likened it to a garbage bag, bed linens, ‘Little Mermaid,’ villain Ursula and more. The article went on to say that “The rapper’s look also received comparisons to Missy Elliot’s ‘The Rain’ music video, in which she wore an instantly iconic black blow-up suit that’s still inspiring Halloween costumes today.”