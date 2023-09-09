Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani and Lizzo top the list when it comes to fashion disasters at the VMAs

On the night of September 12, 2023 (well technically September 13 1:00am-3:00am in the UK), it is once again the MTV VMAs. There will of course be the A-list of the music industry attending, and there will be performances from the likes of Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the list goes on…

There will of course be plenty of incredible outfits to marvel at, but rest assured, there will also be many dresses/suits/ensembles that will be grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons.

Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and Christina Aguilera have chosen some shockingly bad outfits to wear to the VMAs over the years. Photographs by Getty

Here are some of the worst dressed celebrities at the VMAs over the years

Gwen Stefani in 1998

Gwen Stefani’s fashion style has certainly evolved over the years but her look for the VMAs in 1998, just makes me think of The Smurfs (I am incidentally a big fan of The Smurf!). Gwen opted for a blue fur style bikini, blue hair, a black skirt worn over baggy trousers and platform flip flops. Futuristic? No. Chic? No, far from it Gwen.

Christina Aguilera in 2002

Of course you don’t need to point out to me that 2002 was a long time ago, and fashion has changed radically. However, I am a firm believer that stylish outfits can be timeless, which this outfit Christina chose to wear at the VMAs 2002 is anything but! The denim mini skirt, combined with a barely there scarf top, hat and pointy boots, just screams too much.

Britney Spears in 2002

Without question, Britney Spears was the Queen of pop in the early 2000s, but that certainly doesn’t mean she was the Queen of fashion! She opted for a dominatrix vibe for the VMAs in 2002 and black leather seemed to be the theme! (think black leather dress, biker style hat, gloves and lace up heels). Britney, I know you tried, but it just didn’t work!

Britney Spears dominatrix look just didn't work at the VMAs. Photograph by Getty

Miley Cyryus in 2015

Oh dear Miley. With a stylist on speed dial, why on earth did Miley decide to step out in a Versace outfit that left very little (if anything!) to the imagination? Yes, I can understand that perhaps it was meant to look futuristic with the thigh-high silver boots, harness style top and chainmail skirt (if you can call it a skirt), but it was wrong on so many levels. It was anything but stylish and was a big no no from me.

Lizzo in 2022

