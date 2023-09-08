Just over two years since the release of her sophomore smash hit Sour, Olivia Rodrigo has taken the world by storm yet again - this time with Guts.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just over two years since the release of her sophomore smash hit Sour, Olivia Rodrigo has taken the world by storm yet again - this time with Guts.

The Disney star shot to fame with her award-winning debut studio album back in 2021. Tracks like drivers licence, good 4 u and hope you're okay shot the then 18-year-old to global stardom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now her next project has finally hit the airwaves and to say it's been met with rave reviews would be a complete understatement. Critics praise the 12-track experience for its grounded and intimate nature, as well as its eclectic mix of styles and deep-rooted stories.

Excitement had been building exponentially ahead of its release, with Rodrigo teasing fans by releasing two songs - vampire and bad idea right? which showed nothing but positive signs for the album.

After its global release at midnight on Friday, Livies are already have Guts on repeat through Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and more. As is the case whenever new music releases, fans want to learn the lyrics as soon as possible to help them bop along to the tunes.

Here are the lyrics in full for each and every song of Olivia Rodrigo's second studio album Guts.

Lyrics for every song of Guts by Olivia Rodrigo

Just over two years since the release of her sophomore smash hit Sour, Olivia Rodrigo has taken the world by storm yet again - this time with Guts. - Credit: Getty

all-american b**tch

I am light as a feather and as stiff as a board

I pay attention to things that most people ignore

Advertisement

Advertisement

And I'm alright with the movies that make jokes 'bout senseless cruelty

That's for sure

And I am built like a mother and a total machine

I feel for your every little issue, I know just what you mean

And I make light of the darkness

I've got sun in my mother******' pocket

Best believe, yeah, you know me

I forgive and I forget

I know my age and I act like it

Got what you can't resist

I'm a perfect all-American

I am light as a feather, I'm as fresh as the air

Coca-Cola bottles that I only use to curl my hair

I got class and integrity just like a goddamn Kennedy, I swear

With love to spare

Forgive and I forget

I know my age and I act like it

Got what you can't resist

I'm a perfect all-American b**tch

With perfect all-American lips

And perfect all-American hips

I know my place, I know my place and this is it

I don't get angry when I'm p***ed, I'm the eternal optimist

I scream inside to deal with it, like, "Ah"

Like, "Ah" (Let's f****ing go)

All the time, I'm grateful all the time

I'm sexy and I'm kind, I'm pretty when I cry

Oh, all the time, I'm grateful all the time (All the f***ing time)

I'm sexy and I'm kind, I'm pretty when I cry

bad idea right?

Haven't heard from you in a couple of months

But I'm out right now and I'm all f**cked up

And you're callin' my phone, you're all alone

And I'm sensing some undertone

And I'm right here with all my friends

But you're sending me your new address

And I know we're done, I know we're through

But, God, when I look at you

My brain goes, "Ah"

Can't hear my thoughts (I cannot hear my thoughts)

Like blah-blah-blah (blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah)

Should probably not

I should probably, probably not

I should probably, probably not

Seeing you tonight

It's a bad idea, right?

Seeing you tonight

It's a bad idea, right?

Seeing you tonight

It's a bad idea, right?

Seeing you tonight

F**k it, it's fine

Yes, I know that he's my ex

But can't two people reconnect?

I only see him as a friend (The biggest lie I ever said)

Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex

But can't two people reconnect?

I only see him as a friend

I just tripped and fell into his bed

Now I'm gettin' in the car, wreckin' all my plans

I know I should stop, but I can't

And I told my friends I was asleep

But I never said where or in whose sheets

And I pull up to your place on the second floor

And you're standing, smiling at the door

And I'm sure I've seen much hotter men

But I really can't remember when

My brain goes, "Ah"

Can't hear my thoughts (I cannot hear my thoughts)

Like blah-blah-blah (blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah)

Should probably not

I should probably, probably not

I should probably, probably not

Seeing you tonight

It's a bad idea, right?

Seeing you tonight

It's a bad idea, right?

Seeing you tonight

It's a bad idea, right?

Seeing you tonight

F**k, it's fine

Yes, I know that he's my ex

But can't two people reconnect?

I only see him as a friend (The biggest lie I ever said)

Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex

But can't two people reconnect?

I only see him as a friend

I just tripped and fell into his bed

Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex

Can't two people reconnect?

The biggest lie I ever said

I just tripped and fell into his bed

My brain goes

I can't hear my thoughts

The biggest lie I ever said

My brain goes, "Ah"

Can't hear my thoughts

I just tripped and fell into his bed

Thoughts

Blah

Thoughts

Blah

vampire

Hate to give the satisfaction, asking how you're doing now

Advertisement

Advertisement

How's the castle built off people you pretend to care about?

Just what you wanted

Look at you, cool guy, you got it

I see the parties and the diamonds sometimes when I close my eyes

Six months of torture you sold as some forbidden paradise

I loved you truly

Gotta laugh at the stupidity

'Cause I've made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should've known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you made me look so naive

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloodsucker, famef***er

Bleedin' me dry, like a goddamn vampire

And every girl I ever talked to told me you were bad, bad news

You called them crazy, God, I hate the way I called them crazy too

You're so convincing

Advertisement

Advertisement

How do you lie without flinching? (How do you lie, how do you lie, how do you lie?)

Ooh, what a mesmerizing, paralyzing, f***ed-up little thrill

Can't figure out just how you do it, and God knows I never will

Went for me, and not her

'Cause girls your age know better

I've made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should've known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you've made me look so naive

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloodsucker, famef****er

Bleedin' me dry, like a goddamn vampire

You said it was true love, but wouldn't that be hard?

You can't love anyone, 'cause that would mean you had a heart

I tried you help you out, now I know that I can't

Advertisement

Advertisement

'Cause how you think's the kind of thing I'll never understand

I've made some real big mistakes

But you make the worst one look fine

I should've known it was strange

You only come out at night

I used to think I was smart

But you made me look so naive

The way you sold me for parts

As you sunk your teeth into me, oh

Bloodsucker, famef****er

Bleedin' me dry, like a goddamn vampire

lacy

Lacy, oh, Lacy, skin like puff pastry

Aren't you the sweetest thing on this side of Hell?

Dear angel Lacy, eyes white as daisies

Did I ever tell you that I'm not doin' well?

Ooh, I care, I care, I care

Like perfume that you wear, I linger all the time

Watching, hidden in plain sight

Ooh, I try, I try, I try

But it takes over my life, I see you everywhere

The sweetest torture one could bear

Smart, sexy Lacy, I'm losin' it lately

I feel your compliments like bullets on skin

Dazzling starlet, Bardot reincarnate

Well, aren't you the greatest thing to ever exist?

Ooh, I care, I care, I care

Like ribbons in your hair, my stomach's all in knots

You got the one thing that I want

Ooh, I try, I try, I try

Try to rationalize, people are people, but

It's like you're made of angel dust

Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh, oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Lacy, oh, Lacy, it's like you're out to get me

You poison every little thing that I do

Lacy, oh, Lacy, I just loathe you lately

And I despise my jealous eyes and how hard they fell for you

Yeah, I despise my rotten mind and how much it worships you

ballad of a homeschooled girl

Cat got my tongue

And I don't think I get along with anyone

Blood running cold

I'm on the outside of the greatest inside joke

And I hate all my clothes

Feels like my skin doesn't fit right over my bones

So I guess I should go

The party's done, and I'm no fun

I know, I know, I know, I know

I broke a glass, I tripped and fell

I told secrets I shouldn't tell

I stumbled over all my words

I made it weird, I made it worse

Each time I step outside

It's social suicide

It's social suicide

Wanna curl up and die

It's social suicide

Ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah

I laughed at the wrong time

Sat with the wrong guy (Aham)

Searching how to start a conversation on a website (I'll flirt)

Talked to this hot guy

Swore I was his type

Guess that he was making out with boys like the whole night (Oh)

Everything I do is tragic (Oh)

Every guy I like is gay (Oh)

The morning after I panic (Oh)

Oh God, what did I say? (Oh-oh, oh)

I broke a glass, I tripped and fell

I told secrets I shouldn't tell

I stumbled over all my words

I made it weird, I made it worse

Each time I step outside

It's social suicide

It's social suicide

Wanna curl up and die

It's social suicide

Ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah

When I'm alone I'm fine

But don't let me out at night

It's social suicide, it's social suicide

Ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah

Ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah-ah

I broke a glass, tripped and fell

Told secrets I shouldn't tell

Stumbled over all my words

Made it weird and made it worse

Each day that I'm alive

It's social suicide

It's social suicide

Wanna curl up and die

It's social suicide

It's social suicide

Don't let me out at night

I'm shocked I'm still alive

It's social suicide

Ah-ah, ah-ah

Ah-ah

Thought your mom was your wife (Ah-ah)

Called you the wrong name twice (Ah-ah)

Can't think of a third line (Ah-ah)

La-la, la-la, la-la (Ah-ah)

La-la, la-la, la-la (Ah-ah)

La-la, la-la, la-la (Ah-ah)

La-la, la-la, la-la

Ugh

making the bed

Want it, so I got it, did it, so it's done

Another thing I ruined, I used to do for fun

Another piece of plastic I could just throw away

Another conversation with nothing good to say

I thought it, so I said it, took it 'cause I can

Another day pretendin' I'm older than I am

Another perfect moment that doesn't feel like mine

Another thing I forced to be a sign

Well, sometimes I feel like I don't wanna be where I am

Gettin' drunk at a club with my fair-weather friends

Push away all the people who know me the best

But it's me who's been makin' the bed

I'm so tired of bein' the girl that I am

Every good thing has turned into somethin' I dread

And I'm playin' the victim so well in my head

But it's me who's been makin' the bed

Me who's been makin' the bed

Pull the sheets over my head, yeah

Makin' the bed

And every night, I wake up from this one recurrin' dream

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where I'm drivin' through the city, and the brakes go out on me

I can't stop at the red light, can't swerve off the road

I read somewhere it's 'cause my life feels so out of control

And I tell someone I love them just as a distraction

They tell me that they love me like I'm some tourist attraction

They're changin' my machinery, and I just let it happen

I got the things I wanted, it's just not what I imagined

Well, sometimes I feel like I don't wanna be where I am

Gettin' drunk at a club with my fair-weather friends

Push away all the people who know me the best

But it's me who's been makin' the bed

I'm so tired of bein' the girl that I am

Every good thing has turned into somethin' I dread

And I'm playin' the victim so well in my head

But it's me who's been makin' the bed

Me who's been makin' the bed

Pull the sheets over my head, yeah

Makin' the bed

Sometimes I feel like I don't wanna be where I am

Countin' all of the beautiful things I regret

But it's me who's been makin' the bed

Me who's been makin' the bed

Pull the sheets over my head

Makin' the bed, oh-oh

logical

Master manipulator

God, you're so good at what you do

Come for me like a savior

And I'd put myself through hell for you

Hear all the rumors lately

That you always denied

And I fell for you like water

Falls from the February sky

But now the current's stronger

And I couldn't get out if I tried

But you convinced me, baby

It was all in my mind

And now you got me thinking

Two plus two equals five

And I'm the love of your life

'Cause if rain don't pour and sun don't shine

Then changin' you is possible

No, love is never logical

You built a giant castle

With walls so high, I couldn't see

The way it all unraveled

And all the things you did to me

You lied, you lied, you lied

Oh

And now you got me thinkin'

Two plus two equals five

And I'm the love of your life

'Cause if rain don't pour and sun don't shine

Then changin' you is possible

I guess love is never logical

The sky is green, the grass is red

And you mean all those words you said

I'm sure that girl is really your friend

Our problems are all solvable

'Cause lovin' you is lovin' every

Argument you held over my head

Brought up the girls you could have instead

Said I was too young, I was too soft

Can't take a joke, can't get you off

Oh, why do I do this?

I look so stupid thinkin'

Two plus two equals five

And I'm the love of your life

'Cause if rain don't pour and sun don't shine

Then changin' you is possible

No, love is never logical

Logical, logical, love is never logical

I know I'm half responsible and that makes me feel horrible

Oh, logical, logical, love is never logical

I know I could've stopped it all, God, why didn't I stop it all?

Oh, logical, logical, love is never logical

I know I'm half responsible and that makes me feel horrible

Oh, logical, logical, love is never logical

Advertisement

Advertisement

I know I could've stopped it all, God, why didn't I stop it all?

get him back!

Onе, twо, three

Wаіt, iѕ this the song with the drums?

І mеt a guу in the summer and I left him іn the ѕpring

Не argued with me about everything

Hе hаd an ego and a temper and а wandering еye

He saіd he’s siх-foоt-two and I’m like, “dudе, niсe try”

Вut he was ѕo much fun аnd he had such weird frіеnds

Аnd he would take us out tо parties and the night would nеver end

Another ѕong, аnother club, anоthеr bar, another dance

And when he sаid, “somеthing wrong?” he’d јust fly me to franсe

Ѕо I mіsѕ him some nights whеn I’m feeling depressеd

’til І remember evеrу time he made a paѕs on my frіend

Do I lovе him? dо I hаte him? I guess it’s up and down

If І had to chooѕe, I wоuld say it right now

I wannа get him back

I wanna make him rеаlly jealous, wanna make him feel bаd

Oh, I wanna get him back

‘causе then аgain, І really mіsѕ him and it makes me rеаl sad

Oh, I want sweet revengе

And I want him agаin

I want to get him baсk, back, back

Advertisement

Advertisement

So I write him аll these lettеrѕ, then І thrоw them in the trash

’cause I mіss thе waу he kiѕses and the wаy he madе me laugh

Yeah, I pour my little heart out, but аs I’m hitting “sеnd”

I pіcture all the faсeѕ of my disappointed friеnds

Because everyоnе knew аll of the shit that he’d do

He ѕaіd І was thе onlу girl, but that just wаsn’t the truth

And when I told him hоw he hurt me, hе told me I was tripping

But I am my father’ѕ daughter, so mаybe I could fix him

І wanna get him back

I wannа makе him really jealous, wannа make him feеl bad

Oh, I wanna get him bаck

‘сause then agaіn, I really misѕ him аnd it makes mе real sad

Oh, I want sweet revеnge

Аnd І wаnt him again

I want tо get him back (And then? аnd then)

I want to get him back, back, back

I wаnna keу his сar (I want to get him back)

І wаnna makе him lunch (And then I, I want to get him back)

I wаnna break hіѕ heart (Тhen I, І want to get him bаck)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thеn be the оne to stitсh it up (And then I, I want to get him back)

Wanna kiss his fаcе (And then I, I want to get him back)

Wіth an uppercut (Then І, I want to get him bасk)

I wanna meеt hiѕ mоm (Then I, I want to get him back)

Јust to tell her her son sucks (Thеn І, I wаnt to get him back)

Oh, I wanna key hiѕ car, I wаnna make him lunсh (Тhen I, І want tо get him back)

I wаnna break his hеart, stitch іt right back up (Then I, I wаnt to get him back)

Advertisement

Advertisement

I wanna kiss hiѕ faсe with аn uppercut (І want to get him back)

I wanna meеt hіs mom аnd tell her her son sucks, yeah (Thеn I, I want tо get him back)

I wannа get him baсk

І wanna make him reаlly jealouѕ, wanna make him fеel bаd

Oh, I wanna get him back

’cause then аgain, I really miss him and it makеs me reаl ѕad

Oh, I want sweet rеvenge

Аnd I want him agаin

І want to get him back (And then? and then)

I want to get him bаck (Baсk, back)

I’ll get him, I’ll get him, I’ll get him, І’ll get him back (Woо-hoo)

Get him back (Сomе on, cоme on, woo)

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m gonnа get him sо good, he’s not even gonna knоw what hіt him

Hе’s gonna love me and hаte me at thе ѕame time

(Get him baсk, girl, уou better get him back)

(You gоt it, got it)

Oh, I don’t know, I got him gоod, I got him rеаlly good

love is embarrassing

I told my friends you were the one

After I'd known you like a month

And then you kissed some girl from high school

And I stayed in bed for like a week

When you said space was what you need

Waited by my phone like a goddamn fool

And now it don't mean a thing

God, love's f***ing embarrassing

Just watch as I crucify myself

For some weird second string

Loser who's not worth mentionin'

My God, love's embarrassing as hell

And I consoled you while you cried

Over your ex-girlfriend's new guy

My God, how could I be so stupid?

You found a new version of me

And I damn near started World War III

Jesus, what was I even doing?

'Cause now it don't mean a thing

God, love's f***ing embarrassing

Just watch as I crucify myself

For some weird second string

Loser who's not worth mentionin'

My God, love's embarrassing as hell

I give up, give up

I give up everything

I placed my bets and

It's not worth anything

I give up, give up

But I keep comin' back for more

Yeah, it don't mean a thing

God, love's f***ing embarrassing

Just watch as I crucify myself

For some weird second string

Loser who's not worth mentionin'

My God, love's embarrassing as hell

Yeah, yeah, I give up, give up

I give up everything

I'm plannin' out my wedding

With some guy I'm never marryin'

I'm givin' up, I'm givin' up

But I keep comin' back for more

the grudge

I have nightmares each week 'bout that Friday in May

One phone call from you and my entire world was changed

Trust that you betrayed, confusion that still lingers

Took everything I loved and crushed it in between your fingers

And I doubt you ever think about the damage that you did

But I hold onto every detail like my life depends on it

My undying love, now I hold it like a grudge

Now I hear your voice every time that I think I'm not enough

And I try to be tough, but I wanna scream

How could anybody do the things you did so easily?

And I say I don't care, I say that I'm fine

But you know I can't let it go, I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long

It takes strength to forgive, but I don't feel strong

The arguments that I've won against you in my head

In the shower, in the car, and in the mirror before bed

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yeah, I'm so tough when I'm alone, and I make you feel so guilty

And I fantasize about a time you're a little f***in' sorry

And I try to understand why you would do this all to me

You must be insecure, you must be so unhappy

And I know, in my heart, hurt people hurt people

And we both drew blood, but, man, those cuts were never equal

And I try to be tough, but I wanna scream

How could anybody do the things you did so easily?

And I say I don't care, I say that I'm fine

But you know I can't let it go, I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long

It takes strength to forgive, but I don't feel strong

Ooh, ooh-ooh, do you think I deserved it all?

Ooh, ooh-ooh, your flower's filled with vitriol

You built me up to watch me fall

You have everything, and you still want more

I try to be tough, I try to be mean

But even after all this, you're still everything to me

And I know you don't care, I guess that that's fine

But you know I can't let it go, I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long

Advertisement

Advertisement

It takes strength to forgive, but I'm not quite sure I'm there yet

It takes strength to forgive

pretty isn't pretty

Bought a bunch of makeup

Tryna' cover up my face

I started to skip lunch

Stopped eatin' cake on birthdays

Bought a new prescription

To try and stay calm

'Cause there's always something missin'

There's always something in the mirror that I think looks wrong

When pretty isn't pretty enough

What do you do?

And everybody's keepin' it up

So you think it's you

I could change up my body and change up my face

I could try every lipstick in every shade

But I'd always feel the same

'Cause pretty isn't pretty enough anyways

You can win the battle

But you'll never win the war

Fix the things you hated

And you'd still feel so insecure

And I try to ignore it, but it's everything I see

It's on the posters on the wall, it's in the sh***y magazines

It's in my phone, it's in my head, it's in the boys I bring to bed

Advertisement

Advertisement

It's all around, it's all the time and I don't know why I even try

When pretty isn't pretty enough

What do you do?

And everybody's keepin' it up

So you think it's you

I could change up my body and change up my face

I could try every lipstick in every shade

But I'd always feel the same

'Cause pretty isn't pretty enough

And I bought all the clothes that they told me to buy

I chased some dumb ideal my whole f***ing life

And none of it matters and none of it ends

You just feel like sh** over and over again

No, it'll never change

Pretty isn't pretty enough

Everybody's keepin' it up

Pretty isn't pretty enough

Pretty isn't—

teenage dream

When am I gonna stop being wise beyond my years and just start being wise?

When am I gonna stop being a pretty young thing to guys?

When am I gonna stop being great for my age and just start being good?

When will it stop being cool to be quietly misunderstood?

I'll blow out the candles, happy birthday to me

Got your whole life ahead of you, you're only nineteen

But I fear that they already got all the best parts of me

And I'm sorry that I couldn't always be your teenage dream

And when does wide-eyed affection and all good intentions start to not be enough?

When will everyone have every reason to call all my bluffs?

Advertisement

Advertisement

And when are all my excuses of learning my lessons gonna start to feel sad?

Will I spend all the rest of my years wishing I could go back?

I'll blow out the candles, happy birthday to me

Got your whole life ahead of you, you're only nineteen

But I fear that they already got all the best parts of me

And I'm sorry that I couldn't always be your teenage dream

They all say that it gets better

It gets better the more you grow

Yeah, they all say that it gets better

It gets better, but what if I don't?

Oh, they all say that it gets better

It gets better the more you grow

Yeah, they all say that it gets better

It gets better, but what if I don't?

Oh, they all say that it gets better

It gets better the more you grow

Yeah, they all say that it gets better

It gets better, but what if I don't?

Oh, they all say that it gets better

It gets better the more you grow

Yeah, they all say that it gets better

It gets better, but what if I don't?

Is this recording?