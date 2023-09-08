Guts by Olivia Rodrigo: lyrics for every song of Disney star’s new album - including the grudge and lacy
Just over two years since the release of her sophomore smash hit Sour, Olivia Rodrigo has taken the world by storm yet again - this time with Guts.
The Disney star shot to fame with her award-winning debut studio album back in 2021. Tracks like drivers licence, good 4 u and hope you're okay shot the then 18-year-old to global stardom.
Now her next project has finally hit the airwaves and to say it's been met with rave reviews would be a complete understatement. Critics praise the 12-track experience for its grounded and intimate nature, as well as its eclectic mix of styles and deep-rooted stories.
Excitement had been building exponentially ahead of its release, with Rodrigo teasing fans by releasing two songs - vampire and bad idea right? which showed nothing but positive signs for the album.
After its global release at midnight on Friday, Livies are already have Guts on repeat through Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and more. As is the case whenever new music releases, fans want to learn the lyrics as soon as possible to help them bop along to the tunes.
Here are the lyrics in full for each and every song of Olivia Rodrigo's second studio album Guts.
Lyrics for every song of Guts by Olivia Rodrigo
all-american b**tch
I am light as a feather and as stiff as a board
I pay attention to things that most people ignore
And I'm alright with the movies that make jokes 'bout senseless cruelty
That's for sure
And I am built like a mother and a total machine
I feel for your every little issue, I know just what you mean
And I make light of the darkness
I've got sun in my mother******' pocket
Best believe, yeah, you know me
I forgive and I forget
I know my age and I act like it
Got what you can't resist
I'm a perfect all-American
I am light as a feather, I'm as fresh as the air
Coca-Cola bottles that I only use to curl my hair
I got class and integrity just like a goddamn Kennedy, I swear
With love to spare
Forgive and I forget
I know my age and I act like it
Got what you can't resist
I'm a perfect all-American b**tch
With perfect all-American lips
And perfect all-American hips
I know my place, I know my place and this is it
I don't get angry when I'm p***ed, I'm the eternal optimist
I scream inside to deal with it, like, "Ah"
Like, "Ah" (Let's f****ing go)
All the time, I'm grateful all the time
I'm sexy and I'm kind, I'm pretty when I cry
Oh, all the time, I'm grateful all the time (All the f***ing time)
I'm sexy and I'm kind, I'm pretty when I cry
bad idea right?
Haven't heard from you in a couple of months
But I'm out right now and I'm all f**cked up
And you're callin' my phone, you're all alone
And I'm sensing some undertone
And I'm right here with all my friends
But you're sending me your new address
And I know we're done, I know we're through
But, God, when I look at you
My brain goes, "Ah"
Can't hear my thoughts (I cannot hear my thoughts)
Like blah-blah-blah (blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah)
Should probably not
I should probably, probably not
I should probably, probably not
Seeing you tonight
It's a bad idea, right?
Seeing you tonight
It's a bad idea, right?
Seeing you tonight
It's a bad idea, right?
Seeing you tonight
F**k it, it's fine
Yes, I know that he's my ex
But can't two people reconnect?
I only see him as a friend (The biggest lie I ever said)
Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex
But can't two people reconnect?
I only see him as a friend
I just tripped and fell into his bed
Now I'm gettin' in the car, wreckin' all my plans
I know I should stop, but I can't
And I told my friends I was asleep
But I never said where or in whose sheets
And I pull up to your place on the second floor
And you're standing, smiling at the door
And I'm sure I've seen much hotter men
But I really can't remember when
My brain goes, "Ah"
Can't hear my thoughts (I cannot hear my thoughts)
Like blah-blah-blah (blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah)
Should probably not
I should probably, probably not
I should probably, probably not
Seeing you tonight
It's a bad idea, right?
Seeing you tonight
It's a bad idea, right?
Seeing you tonight
It's a bad idea, right?
Seeing you tonight
F**k, it's fine
Yes, I know that he's my ex
But can't two people reconnect?
I only see him as a friend (The biggest lie I ever said)
Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex
But can't two people reconnect?
I only see him as a friend
I just tripped and fell into his bed
Oh, yes, I know that he's my ex
Can't two people reconnect?
The biggest lie I ever said
I just tripped and fell into his bed
My brain goes
I can't hear my thoughts
The biggest lie I ever said
My brain goes, "Ah"
Can't hear my thoughts
I just tripped and fell into his bed
Thoughts
Blah
Thoughts
Blah
vampire
Hate to give the satisfaction, asking how you're doing now
How's the castle built off people you pretend to care about?
Just what you wanted
Look at you, cool guy, you got it
I see the parties and the diamonds sometimes when I close my eyes
Six months of torture you sold as some forbidden paradise
I loved you truly
Gotta laugh at the stupidity
'Cause I've made some real big mistakes
But you make the worst one look fine
I should've known it was strange
You only come out at night
I used to think I was smart
But you made me look so naive
The way you sold me for parts
As you sunk your teeth into me, oh
Bloodsucker, famef***er
Bleedin' me dry, like a goddamn vampire
And every girl I ever talked to told me you were bad, bad news
You called them crazy, God, I hate the way I called them crazy too
You're so convincing
How do you lie without flinching? (How do you lie, how do you lie, how do you lie?)
Ooh, what a mesmerizing, paralyzing, f***ed-up little thrill
Can't figure out just how you do it, and God knows I never will
Went for me, and not her
'Cause girls your age know better
I've made some real big mistakes
But you make the worst one look fine
I should've known it was strange
You only come out at night
I used to think I was smart
But you've made me look so naive
The way you sold me for parts
As you sunk your teeth into me, oh
Bloodsucker, famef****er
Bleedin' me dry, like a goddamn vampire
You said it was true love, but wouldn't that be hard?
You can't love anyone, 'cause that would mean you had a heart
I tried you help you out, now I know that I can't
'Cause how you think's the kind of thing I'll never understand
I've made some real big mistakes
But you make the worst one look fine
I should've known it was strange
You only come out at night
I used to think I was smart
But you made me look so naive
The way you sold me for parts
As you sunk your teeth into me, oh
Bloodsucker, famef****er
Bleedin' me dry, like a goddamn vampire
lacy
Lacy, oh, Lacy, skin like puff pastry
Aren't you the sweetest thing on this side of Hell?
Dear angel Lacy, eyes white as daisies
Did I ever tell you that I'm not doin' well?
Ooh, I care, I care, I care
Like perfume that you wear, I linger all the time
Watching, hidden in plain sight
Ooh, I try, I try, I try
But it takes over my life, I see you everywhere
The sweetest torture one could bear
Smart, sexy Lacy, I'm losin' it lately
I feel your compliments like bullets on skin
Dazzling starlet, Bardot reincarnate
Well, aren't you the greatest thing to ever exist?
Ooh, I care, I care, I care
Like ribbons in your hair, my stomach's all in knots
You got the one thing that I want
Ooh, I try, I try, I try
Try to rationalize, people are people, but
It's like you're made of angel dust
Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Lacy, oh, Lacy, it's like you're out to get me
You poison every little thing that I do
Lacy, oh, Lacy, I just loathe you lately
And I despise my jealous eyes and how hard they fell for you
Yeah, I despise my rotten mind and how much it worships you
ballad of a homeschooled girl
Cat got my tongue
And I don't think I get along with anyone
Blood running cold
I'm on the outside of the greatest inside joke
And I hate all my clothes
Feels like my skin doesn't fit right over my bones
So I guess I should go
The party's done, and I'm no fun
I know, I know, I know, I know
I broke a glass, I tripped and fell
I told secrets I shouldn't tell
I stumbled over all my words
I made it weird, I made it worse
Each time I step outside
It's social suicide
It's social suicide
Wanna curl up and die
It's social suicide
Ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah
I laughed at the wrong time
Sat with the wrong guy (Aham)
Searching how to start a conversation on a website (I'll flirt)
Talked to this hot guy
Swore I was his type
Guess that he was making out with boys like the whole night (Oh)
Everything I do is tragic (Oh)
Every guy I like is gay (Oh)
The morning after I panic (Oh)
Oh God, what did I say? (Oh-oh, oh)
I broke a glass, I tripped and fell
I told secrets I shouldn't tell
I stumbled over all my words
I made it weird, I made it worse
Each time I step outside
It's social suicide
It's social suicide
Wanna curl up and die
It's social suicide
Ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah
When I'm alone I'm fine
But don't let me out at night
It's social suicide, it's social suicide
Ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah
Ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah-ah
I broke a glass, tripped and fell
Told secrets I shouldn't tell
Stumbled over all my words
Made it weird and made it worse
Each day that I'm alive
It's social suicide
It's social suicide
Wanna curl up and die
It's social suicide
It's social suicide
Don't let me out at night
I'm shocked I'm still alive
It's social suicide
Ah-ah, ah-ah
Ah-ah
Thought your mom was your wife (Ah-ah)
Called you the wrong name twice (Ah-ah)
Can't think of a third line (Ah-ah)
La-la, la-la, la-la (Ah-ah)
La-la, la-la, la-la (Ah-ah)
La-la, la-la, la-la (Ah-ah)
La-la, la-la, la-la
Ugh
making the bed
Want it, so I got it, did it, so it's done
Another thing I ruined, I used to do for fun
Another piece of plastic I could just throw away
Another conversation with nothing good to say
I thought it, so I said it, took it 'cause I can
Another day pretendin' I'm older than I am
Another perfect moment that doesn't feel like mine
Another thing I forced to be a sign
Well, sometimes I feel like I don't wanna be where I am
Gettin' drunk at a club with my fair-weather friends
Push away all the people who know me the best
But it's me who's been makin' the bed
I'm so tired of bein' the girl that I am
Every good thing has turned into somethin' I dread
And I'm playin' the victim so well in my head
But it's me who's been makin' the bed
Me who's been makin' the bed
Pull the sheets over my head, yeah
Makin' the bed
And every night, I wake up from this one recurrin' dream
Where I'm drivin' through the city, and the brakes go out on me
I can't stop at the red light, can't swerve off the road
I read somewhere it's 'cause my life feels so out of control
And I tell someone I love them just as a distraction
They tell me that they love me like I'm some tourist attraction
They're changin' my machinery, and I just let it happen
I got the things I wanted, it's just not what I imagined
Well, sometimes I feel like I don't wanna be where I am
Gettin' drunk at a club with my fair-weather friends
Push away all the people who know me the best
But it's me who's been makin' the bed
I'm so tired of bein' the girl that I am
Every good thing has turned into somethin' I dread
And I'm playin' the victim so well in my head
But it's me who's been makin' the bed
Me who's been makin' the bed
Pull the sheets over my head, yeah
Makin' the bed
Sometimes I feel like I don't wanna be where I am
Countin' all of the beautiful things I regret
But it's me who's been makin' the bed
Me who's been makin' the bed
Pull the sheets over my head
Makin' the bed, oh-oh
logical
Master manipulator
God, you're so good at what you do
Come for me like a savior
And I'd put myself through hell for you
Hear all the rumors lately
That you always denied
And I fell for you like water
Falls from the February sky
But now the current's stronger
And I couldn't get out if I tried
But you convinced me, baby
It was all in my mind
And now you got me thinking
Two plus two equals five
And I'm the love of your life
'Cause if rain don't pour and sun don't shine
Then changin' you is possible
No, love is never logical
You built a giant castle
With walls so high, I couldn't see
The way it all unraveled
And all the things you did to me
You lied, you lied, you lied
Oh
And now you got me thinkin'
Two plus two equals five
And I'm the love of your life
'Cause if rain don't pour and sun don't shine
Then changin' you is possible
I guess love is never logical
The sky is green, the grass is red
And you mean all those words you said
I'm sure that girl is really your friend
Our problems are all solvable
'Cause lovin' you is lovin' every
Argument you held over my head
Brought up the girls you could have instead
Said I was too young, I was too soft
Can't take a joke, can't get you off
Oh, why do I do this?
I look so stupid thinkin'
Two plus two equals five
And I'm the love of your life
'Cause if rain don't pour and sun don't shine
Then changin' you is possible
No, love is never logical
Logical, logical, love is never logical
I know I'm half responsible and that makes me feel horrible
Oh, logical, logical, love is never logical
I know I could've stopped it all, God, why didn't I stop it all?
Oh, logical, logical, love is never logical
I know I'm half responsible and that makes me feel horrible
Oh, logical, logical, love is never logical
I know I could've stopped it all, God, why didn't I stop it all?
get him back!
Onе, twо, three
Wаіt, iѕ this the song with the drums?
І mеt a guу in the summer and I left him іn the ѕpring
Не argued with me about everything
Hе hаd an ego and a temper and а wandering еye
He saіd he’s siх-foоt-two and I’m like, “dudе, niсe try”
Вut he was ѕo much fun аnd he had such weird frіеnds
Аnd he would take us out tо parties and the night would nеver end
Another ѕong, аnother club, anоthеr bar, another dance
And when he sаid, “somеthing wrong?” he’d јust fly me to franсe
Ѕо I mіsѕ him some nights whеn I’m feeling depressеd
’til І remember evеrу time he made a paѕs on my frіend
Do I lovе him? dо I hаte him? I guess it’s up and down
If І had to chooѕe, I wоuld say it right now
I wannа get him back
I wanna make him rеаlly jealous, wanna make him feel bаd
Oh, I wanna get him back
‘causе then аgain, І really mіsѕ him and it makes me rеаl sad
Oh, I want sweet revengе
And I want him agаin
I want to get him baсk, back, back
So I write him аll these lettеrѕ, then І thrоw them in the trash
’cause I mіss thе waу he kiѕses and the wаy he madе me laugh
Yeah, I pour my little heart out, but аs I’m hitting “sеnd”
I pіcture all the faсeѕ of my disappointed friеnds
Because everyоnе knew аll of the shit that he’d do
He ѕaіd І was thе onlу girl, but that just wаsn’t the truth
And when I told him hоw he hurt me, hе told me I was tripping
But I am my father’ѕ daughter, so mаybe I could fix him
І wanna get him back
I wannа makе him really jealous, wannа make him feеl bad
Oh, I wanna get him bаck
‘сause then agaіn, I really misѕ him аnd it makes mе real sad
Oh, I want sweet revеnge
Аnd І wаnt him again
I want tо get him back (And then? аnd then)
I want to get him back, back, back
I wаnna keу his сar (I want to get him back)
І wаnna makе him lunch (And then I, I want to get him back)
I wаnna break hіѕ heart (Тhen I, І want to get him bаck)
Thеn be the оne to stitсh it up (And then I, I want to get him back)
Wanna kiss his fаcе (And then I, I want to get him back)
Wіth an uppercut (Then І, I want to get him bасk)
I wanna meеt hiѕ mоm (Then I, I want to get him back)
Јust to tell her her son sucks (Thеn І, I wаnt to get him back)
Oh, I wanna key hiѕ car, I wаnna make him lunсh (Тhen I, І want tо get him back)
I wаnna break his hеart, stitch іt right back up (Then I, I wаnt to get him back)
I wanna kiss hiѕ faсe with аn uppercut (І want to get him back)
I wanna meеt hіs mom аnd tell her her son sucks, yeah (Thеn I, I want tо get him back)
I wannа get him baсk
І wanna make him reаlly jealouѕ, wanna make him fеel bаd
Oh, I wanna get him back
’cause then аgain, I really miss him and it makеs me reаl ѕad
Oh, I want sweet rеvenge
Аnd I want him agаin
І want to get him back (And then? and then)
I want to get him bаck (Baсk, back)
I’ll get him, I’ll get him, I’ll get him, І’ll get him back (Woо-hoo)
Get him back (Сomе on, cоme on, woo)
I’m gonnа get him sо good, he’s not even gonna knоw what hіt him
Hе’s gonna love me and hаte me at thе ѕame time
(Get him baсk, girl, уou better get him back)
(You gоt it, got it)
Oh, I don’t know, I got him gоod, I got him rеаlly good
love is embarrassing
I told my friends you were the one
After I'd known you like a month
And then you kissed some girl from high school
And I stayed in bed for like a week
When you said space was what you need
Waited by my phone like a goddamn fool
And now it don't mean a thing
God, love's f***ing embarrassing
Just watch as I crucify myself
For some weird second string
Loser who's not worth mentionin'
My God, love's embarrassing as hell
And I consoled you while you cried
Over your ex-girlfriend's new guy
My God, how could I be so stupid?
You found a new version of me
And I damn near started World War III
Jesus, what was I even doing?
'Cause now it don't mean a thing
God, love's f***ing embarrassing
Just watch as I crucify myself
For some weird second string
Loser who's not worth mentionin'
My God, love's embarrassing as hell
I give up, give up
I give up everything
I placed my bets and
It's not worth anything
I give up, give up
But I keep comin' back for more
Yeah, it don't mean a thing
God, love's f***ing embarrassing
Just watch as I crucify myself
For some weird second string
Loser who's not worth mentionin'
My God, love's embarrassing as hell
Yeah, yeah, I give up, give up
I give up everything
I'm plannin' out my wedding
With some guy I'm never marryin'
I'm givin' up, I'm givin' up
But I keep comin' back for more
the grudge
I have nightmares each week 'bout that Friday in May
One phone call from you and my entire world was changed
Trust that you betrayed, confusion that still lingers
Took everything I loved and crushed it in between your fingers
And I doubt you ever think about the damage that you did
But I hold onto every detail like my life depends on it
My undying love, now I hold it like a grudge
Now I hear your voice every time that I think I'm not enough
And I try to be tough, but I wanna scream
How could anybody do the things you did so easily?
And I say I don't care, I say that I'm fine
But you know I can't let it go, I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long
It takes strength to forgive, but I don't feel strong
The arguments that I've won against you in my head
In the shower, in the car, and in the mirror before bed
Yeah, I'm so tough when I'm alone, and I make you feel so guilty
And I fantasize about a time you're a little f***in' sorry
And I try to understand why you would do this all to me
You must be insecure, you must be so unhappy
And I know, in my heart, hurt people hurt people
And we both drew blood, but, man, those cuts were never equal
And I try to be tough, but I wanna scream
How could anybody do the things you did so easily?
And I say I don't care, I say that I'm fine
But you know I can't let it go, I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long
It takes strength to forgive, but I don't feel strong
Ooh, ooh-ooh, do you think I deserved it all?
Ooh, ooh-ooh, your flower's filled with vitriol
You built me up to watch me fall
You have everything, and you still want more
I try to be tough, I try to be mean
But even after all this, you're still everything to me
And I know you don't care, I guess that that's fine
But you know I can't let it go, I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long
It takes strength to forgive, but I'm not quite sure I'm there yet
It takes strength to forgive
pretty isn't pretty
Bought a bunch of makeup
Tryna' cover up my face
I started to skip lunch
Stopped eatin' cake on birthdays
Bought a new prescription
To try and stay calm
'Cause there's always something missin'
There's always something in the mirror that I think looks wrong
When pretty isn't pretty enough
What do you do?
And everybody's keepin' it up
So you think it's you
I could change up my body and change up my face
I could try every lipstick in every shade
But I'd always feel the same
'Cause pretty isn't pretty enough anyways
You can win the battle
But you'll never win the war
Fix the things you hated
And you'd still feel so insecure
And I try to ignore it, but it's everything I see
It's on the posters on the wall, it's in the sh***y magazines
It's in my phone, it's in my head, it's in the boys I bring to bed
It's all around, it's all the time and I don't know why I even try
When pretty isn't pretty enough
What do you do?
And everybody's keepin' it up
So you think it's you
I could change up my body and change up my face
I could try every lipstick in every shade
But I'd always feel the same
'Cause pretty isn't pretty enough
And I bought all the clothes that they told me to buy
I chased some dumb ideal my whole f***ing life
And none of it matters and none of it ends
You just feel like sh** over and over again
No, it'll never change
Pretty isn't pretty enough
Everybody's keepin' it up
Pretty isn't pretty enough
Pretty isn't—
teenage dream
When am I gonna stop being wise beyond my years and just start being wise?
When am I gonna stop being a pretty young thing to guys?
When am I gonna stop being great for my age and just start being good?
When will it stop being cool to be quietly misunderstood?
I'll blow out the candles, happy birthday to me
Got your whole life ahead of you, you're only nineteen
But I fear that they already got all the best parts of me
And I'm sorry that I couldn't always be your teenage dream
And when does wide-eyed affection and all good intentions start to not be enough?
When will everyone have every reason to call all my bluffs?
And when are all my excuses of learning my lessons gonna start to feel sad?
Will I spend all the rest of my years wishing I could go back?
I'll blow out the candles, happy birthday to me
Got your whole life ahead of you, you're only nineteen
But I fear that they already got all the best parts of me
And I'm sorry that I couldn't always be your teenage dream
They all say that it gets better
It gets better the more you grow
Yeah, they all say that it gets better
It gets better, but what if I don't?
Oh, they all say that it gets better
It gets better the more you grow
Yeah, they all say that it gets better
It gets better, but what if I don't?
Oh, they all say that it gets better
It gets better the more you grow
Yeah, they all say that it gets better
It gets better, but what if I don't?
Oh, they all say that it gets better
It gets better the more you grow
Yeah, they all say that it gets better
It gets better, but what if I don't?
Is this recording?