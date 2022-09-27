The American singer shared a picture of the £3,315 dress on Instagram, where she posed alongside Alanis Morissette

Olivia Rodrigo cut a stylish figure in an eye-wateringly expensive lingerie dress as she stepped out at the 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala.

The singer-songwriter, 19, from California, attended the Massey Hall in Toronto on Saturday to honour five artists as they joined the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

She donned a mid-length satin and lace dress worth over £3,000, which is available in the Yves Saint Laurent lingerie range.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Massey Hall on September 24, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

The backless lingerie dress boasted a v-neck, spaghetti straps and a Yves Saint Laurent monogram hook closure at the back.

She shared a picture of the £3,315 dress on Instagram as she posed alongside Canadian-American-singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette.

Olivia was at the event to honour and induct Alanis, who is an artist from another generation with a breakup album like her own.

Alanis Morissette and Olivia Rodrigo attend the 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Massey Hall on September 24, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

This photo of the pair comes nearly a year after they appeared together on the front cover of The Rolling Stones magazine.

Alanis, famed for her songs ‘Ironic’ and ‘You Oughta Know’, wore a red double-breasted blazer, red fitted pants, and a multicoloured button-down blouse.

Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance, David Foster and Daniel Lavoie were also inducted into the Massey Hall at the event on Saturday.

Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury (Getty Images)

Olivia started acting in 2016, when she became main character Paige Olvera in Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark - a role she had until 2019.

She then became part of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast in 2019 and was a main character in season one and two before her character departed in season three (2022).

However, the teenager shot to fame last year after releasing her debut single ‘Drivers Licence’ which became one of the best-selling songs of 2021.

(L-R) Tim Federle, Matt Cornett, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Olivia Rodrigo and Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television attends the Disney+ "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" season 3 premiere at Walt Disney Studios on July 27, 2022 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

The teenager has continued to impress with singles ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Good 4 U’, before the release of her debut studio album Sour.

She has since won 71 awards, including three Grammy Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, and four MTV Video Music Awards.