Marina Licht
By Marina Licht
4 minutes ago
When I saw Taylor Swift at the MTV VMAs 2022, I was awestruck by her shimmering ‘naked’ Oscar de la Renta dress, which was covered in shimmering stones. She completed her look with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings and Christian Louboutin high heels. 

Taylor Swift knows all about creating a wow look at the MTV VMAs. Even back in 2009, she looked incredible in a KaufmanFranco gown with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds, which was quite similar to her 2022 ensemble. 

At the 2016 MTV VMAs awards, Beyoncé opted for a see-through sequined Francesco Scognamiglio dress and emerald and pink diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. For the 2014 awards ceremony, she looked amazing in a figure-hugging black dress with sheer detailing by Nicolas Jebran. Once again, she completed the look with Lorraine Schwartz earrings. 

Jennifer Lopez has chosen some incredibly memorable MTV VMAs looks over the years. At the 2018 VMAs, she wore a stunning one-shoulder silver Versace dress. Back in 2014, she wore a cutout metallic gown by Charbel Zoe. 

Another A-list star who wore an iconic outfit to the MTV VMAs is Madonna. Back in 1984, she wore a wedding dress style dress that was perfect for the time as it was very 1980s, complete with a ‘boy toy’ belt. 

Unfortunately for Madonna, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the night when one of her white stilettos accidentally slipped off. Billboard reported that Madonna said about the incident, “Well I’ll just pretend I meant to do this, and I dove on the floor and I rolled around.”

Despite MTV viewers unexpectedly seeing Madonna’s underwear, the overall look was still incredibly striking, particularly because she emerged from a 17-foot wedding cake before making her entrance in the dress.

When is the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and how can I watch it?

While the MTV VMAs will take place on September 12, UK viewers will not be able to watch the ceremony on TV until a day later on September 13. The show will air on the MTV UK channel at 9pm.

If you can’t wait to tune into the action, the MTV VMAs will be available to watch live on Paramount+ on September 12.

