2023 MTV VMAs: Who were the best dressed? Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were amongst the most stylish
The MTV VMAs are one of the most eagerly anticipated award events of the year. They celebrate musicians and music videos, but it's also become a focus for fashionistas too as viewers look keenly at what the celeb attendees are wearing.
There's always lots of amazing outfits to see, as famous faces pull out all the stops to look their very best. So, below, I take a look at who made the best dressed list from the 2023 event.
The first person I have to mention is Taylor Swift. She made records by winning in nine of the 11 categories she was nominated in, including Video, Song and Artist of the Year. It was also a big night for her with fashion too. She looked stunning in her figure hugging, floor length black dress, complete with dramatic thigh slit and gold detailing. It's very complimentary, and I also love the ususual shape of the neckline. She looks elegant and classy - an all-round brilliant update on the classic little black dress.
Selena Gomez made a welcome return to the VMAs red carpet the first time since 2015 this year - and wow did she make an entrance. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a stunning red lace-style cut-out gown. Gomez, who accepted the Best Afrobeats Award, looked glamorous and romantic. It's a real showstopper.
Another celeb who looked glam on the night was Shakira, who attended the ceremony with her two sons. She's certainly no stranger to award wins and took home the accolade or The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Her shimmering gold entrance dress proves that simplicity is sometimes the best. Gold is a timeless colour that always works well, and the material choice shone under the lights too, making the songstress literally shine like a godess.
I also must add that I love that she dressed both her children in outfits that continued her gold theme, and also matched each other. The outfits and shoes of both mum and sons were also matching too which I think worked really well. They all look completely relaxed and comfortable, and that also means their style choices look better still.
It wasn't just the ladies who won when it came to the fashion game either. Singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez looked great by adding big bold blue bow over the top of his classic black suit. I always think it must be quite hard for men to choose a stand-out outfit for these awards ceremonies simply because suits aren't as easy to make unique as dresses are, but Sanchez manages it with the silky statement bow.
We won't mention the teeny tiny bag that Sanchez is carrying though. If you've read my MTV VMAs 2023 worst dressed celebrities piece then you'll know how I feel about small bags.
As always, this is just my opinion so please let me know if you agree or disagree with my thoughts - and also tell me if you think there's anybody who deserves to be on this list.
