Both Russell Brand and Meghan Markle starred in the 2010 film 'Get Him to the Geek’

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a resurfaced clip from an episode of ITV’s Loose Women in 2018, Russell Brand recalls how the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle appeared in a film he also starred in, ‘Get Him to the Geek.’ Russell Brand played the part of a sexually promiscuous rock star in the 2010 film and Meghan had the small role of partygoer ‘Tatiana.’

The Daily Mail reported that “discussing the alleged encounter on Loose Women in 2018, Brand bragged: ‘She was in a film that I was in, Get Him to the Geek, it was a good film.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The article goes on to say that Russell said: “I don’t remember the film that much, I think I planted one on her in the scene.”

Russell Brand, who played British rock star Aldous Snow in ‘Get Him to the Geek’, which was a sequel to ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall,’ starred alongside Sean “P Diddy” Combs and Jonah Hill. The film was produced by Judd Apatow. The Hollywood Reporter revealed in its review of the film that “although Brand, who makes for credible damaged rock ‘n’ roll goods with a singing voice to match, and a subdued Hill manage to lay down a few scattered, genuinely funnier riffs, the larger laughs are provided by the supporting players.”

As well as appearing in the film ‘Get Him to the Geek,’ Russell Brand has also starred in the movies, ‘‘Despicable Me, ‘Despicable Me 2,’ ‘Hop,’ ‘Trolls, ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall,’ ‘Death on the Nile,’ ‘and ‘Arthur’.