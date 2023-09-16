Brand has caused a stir for his actions many times, and now he’s set tongues wagging with his latest Twitter video

But, now he has caused people to question his actions by posting a somewhat mysterious video on his Twitter page saying he “absolutely” denies unspecified criminal allegations about his personal life and his relationships.

Brand’s comments come as interest grows around the content of a special Dispatches programme, which will air tonight (Saturday 16 September) on Channel 4. The story is also expected to be written about in the Sunday Times, possibly as early as 3pm today. Brand said in the video he received letters from a “mainstream media TV company” and a newspaper which he said included a “litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”. But, he did not name them.

But, just who is Brand, what does he do, what movies has he starred in, who has he had relationships with and is he now on tour? Here’s the answers to all those questions, and others you may like to know.

Who is Russell Brand?

Russell Brand is an award-winning comedian, actor, author, public thought leader, and a passionate activist for mental health and drug rehabilitation, according to his official website. A statement written by Brand on his website reads: “I am interested in change. I am interested in awakening – I feel we can do this together because I have changed so much in my own little life. I am still a comedian.”

Brand, 48, is a stand-up comedian, and has also been a presenter for the likes of MTV (2000) and the NME Awards (2006). He has various programmes under his namesake, including Russell Brand's Ponderland (2007). He has received three British Comedy Awards; Best Newcomer (2006), Best Live Stand-Up (2008), and the award for Outstanding Contribution to Comedy (2011).

Comedian Russell Brand, who is also an actor, writer, political activist, husband and dad. Photo by Getty Images.

As an actor, he has appeared in various films including St Trinian’s (2007) and Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008). He’s also hosted numerous radio and podcast shows, including The Russell Brand Show (2006), and written many newspaper columns, along with books, such as his autobiography My Booky Wook (2007).

Away from his professional work, Brand is known for getting involved in political activism. In October 2013, for example, he was interviewed by Jeremy Paxman for the BBC's Newsnight in which he called the British political system as ineffectual and encouraged people not to vote. More recently, during the Covid-19 pandemic, he shared information on his Youtube channel denying the disease and discussing conspiracy theories.

Brand has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and bipolar disorder. He also had bulimia, pornography addiction, and experienced a period of self-harming. Brand also used to be a Buddhist and is now a vegan. He previously had issues with substance abuse, but has now not used drugs or drunk for more than 20 years.

Who has Russell Brand been in relationships with?

Brand has had several high profile relationships, most notably with singer Katy Perry. The couple dated for around three months in 2009, before becoming engaged on New Year’s Eve that year. They married in October 2010, but Brand allegedly began divorce proceedings with his then wife by sending her a text on New Year’s Eve 2011. The divorce was finalised the following year.

Later in 2012, Brand briefly dated singer Geri Halliwell. He was then in a relationship with editor of the New Statesman Jemima Goldsmith between 2013 and 2014. Since 2015, Brand has been in a relationship with Scottish blogger Laura Gallacher.

Who is Russell Brand’s wife?

Does Russell Brand have children?

Yes, Brand does have children. He and his wife have three children; their first daughter Mabel was born in November 2016, followed by Peggy in July 2018. The couple are also expecting their third child, as announced by Brand in June.

What movies has Russell brand starred in?

Brand has had parts in many films, either playing a character or lending his voice to one. Some of his most notable roles include St Trinian’s (2007), Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) Get Him to the Greek (2010), Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 (2010 and 2013) and Trolls (2016).

Is Russell Brand on tour?

Yes, Brand is currently on tour with his new live show called ‘Bipolarisation’. The show began in August and he has already performed in front of sell-out crowds in Henley-on-Thames and Maidenhead, among others. There are still four more dates on the tour, including a performance tonight (16 September) at Wembley Park theatre, London. He has not commented publicly about tonight’s show, so it is assumed that it will still be going ahead as planned, with the timing of the performance given as 6pm to 9.30pm.

How has Russell Brand caused controversy?

As previously mentioned, Brand has been a controversial career all throughout his career.

In 2008, he hosted the MTV VMAs but allegedly received death threats by being very outspoken and making a few risky comments, including calling then US President George W. Bush a "retarded cowboy" and declaring singer Britney Spears to be a "female Christ".

In 2014, Brand appeared on Newsnight again, and discussed 9/11 conspiracy theories. When asked if he thought the American government could be responsible for the attacks, Brand replied "we have to remain open-minded to [that] kind of possibility".