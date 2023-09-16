Tonight's edition is longer than usual - and its content is being kept under wraps

Channel Four has confirmed that it is screening a documentary tonight - and rumours suggest it may have explosive revelations in it.

So far it is believed that the programme and a Sunday newspaper have teamed up to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against some household names, thought to be comedians.

What time is Dispatches on?

The special edition of Dispatches is on Channel Four tonight at 9pm. It is 90 minutes long, and will be repeated on the same channel at 10.50pm on Sunday.

What is on tonight's Dispatches?

There have been no public clues given yet about what tonight's edition is covering.

Who is featured in tonight's Dispatches?

Nobody has been confirmed as featuring but overnight Russell Brand released a video that may be connected to it. However as yet there is nothing publicly released that links him to the programme.

What has Russell Brand said?

Russell Brand released a video overnight - which you can watch here - denying allegations that were made to him by a newspaper and a television company. He did not outline the allegations, but suggested they were to do with sexual misconduct as said he had been promiscuous in his younger days but had never engaged in anything "non-consensual'

What is Dispatches about?

Dispatches is Channel Four's regular investigative documentary series, and has been on Channel 4 since 1987. The channel says it "covers issues ranging from politics, health and religion to international current affairs and the environment."

When was Dispatches first screened and what has it covered?

The first episode was on October 30, 1987, and featured a report on the black market in weapons grade uranium operated from Khartoum.