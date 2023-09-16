Live
Russell Brand and Dispatches: Live updates after 'criminal allegations' denied by comedian
Russell Brand is under the spotlight after releasing a video in which he denied 'criminal allegations'
Russell Brand allegations
Key Events
- In a video, Russell Brand has denied criminal allegations - though has not said what they are nor who has made them
- Channel Four's Dispatches investigation tonight shrouded in mystery but alleged to reveal painful truths about some comedians
All quiet
There were whispers this week that something was to be published at 3pm today. It doesn't appear to have been. We await further details
Dispatches
There has been no official confirmation that Brand is featured in the Dispatches programme tonight.
Predictably...
Support coming in from Romania
Elon Musk joins in
The X boss's view
He's attracted some supporters, even before the allegations have been made public
GB News presenter Beverley Turner has been vocal
All about Russell Brand
