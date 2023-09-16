Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
Man arrested after scaling Buckingham Palace wall
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
80 prisoner officers skipped shifts on day of Daniel Khalife ‘escape’
Man dies after dog attack in Staffordshire
Flights to Italy to go ahead as airport staff strikes called off
Live

Russell Brand and Dispatches: Live updates after 'criminal allegations' denied by comedian

Russell Brand is under the spotlight after releasing a video in which he denied 'criminal allegations'

By Tom Morton
32 minutes ago
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Follow the latest updates on the story here

Russell Brand allegations

Key Events

  • In a video, Russell Brand has denied criminal allegations - though has not said what they are nor who has made them
  • Channel Four's Dispatches investigation tonight shrouded in mystery but alleged to reveal painful truths about some comedians
Show new updates
15:30 BST

All quiet

There were whispers this week that something was to be published at 3pm today. It doesn't appear to have been. We await further details

15:20 BSTUpdated 15:31 BST

Dispatches

There has been no official confirmation that Brand is featured in the Dispatches programme tonight.

Here's when you can see it https://www.nationalworld.com/culture/television/dispatches-time-channel-four-investigation-television-4338574

15:19 BST

Predictably...

Support coming in from Romania

15:16 BSTUpdated 15:21 BST

Elon Musk joins in

The X boss's view

15:08 BSTUpdated 15:18 BST

He's attracted some supporters, even before the allegations have been made public

GB News presenter Beverley Turner has been vocal

15:07 BST

All about Russell Brand

All you need to know about Russell Brand - https://www.nationalworld.com/news/people/russell-brand-comedian-movie-actor-wife-children-tour-controversy-4338648

Russell BrandRussell Brand
Russell Brand
15:04 BSTUpdated 15:06 BST

Russell Brand's denial

Here's Russell Brand's video

https://www.nationalworld.com/news/people/russell-brand-comedian-movie-actor-wife-children-tour-controversy-4338648

Related topics:Russell Brand