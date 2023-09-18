Russell Brand currently resides in Oxfordshire but was born in Grays in Essex

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Russell Brand was born on 4 June 1975 at Orsett Hospital in Grays, Essex. He is the only child of Barbara and Ronald, but was brought up by his mother as his father left him when he was a baby.

When he was eight years old, Russell’s mother Barbara was diagnosed with uterus cancer and has also had breast cancer. In 2014, Russell Brand cancelled two shows on his Messiah Complex tour and revealed the news about his mother on his YouTube show, The Trews.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2018, Russell Brand’s mother was involved in a car crash where she broke her neck and back. In a blog on his website Russell Brand said: “The NHS is the best of us it is our shared declaration that love is real. It does so much and yet it means much more.”

In 2007, Hodder & Stoughton published Russell Brand’s memoir, ‘My Booky Wook.’ The synopsis for his memoir reads as follows: “Russell Brand grew up in Essex. His father left when he was three months old, he was bulimic at 12 and he left school at 16 to study at the italia Conti stage school. There, he began drinking heavily and taking drugs. He regularly visited prostitutes in Soho, began cutting himself, took drugs on stage during his stand up shows, and even set himself on fire while on crack cocaine.”

According to The Daily Mail, Russell Brand’s father, Ron, who is 80 has “hit out at ‘unproven’ allegations about his son, and suggested that dark forces including the BBC are pursuing a ‘vendetta’ against him, as more women came forward to accuse him of abuse.” The Daily Mail goes on to say that Ron Brand said: “Is this seriously the most important thing happening in the world? Immigrants? Cost of living? 10s of thousands killed in Ukraine? Who is prioritising at BBC News. Who is really driving this vendetta?”

Although Russell Brand was brought up by his mother, he revealed the influence of his father in his autobiography My Booky Wook, where he recalls how his father paid for him to lose his virginity in Hong Kong to a sex worker. The Mirror reported that Brand wrote:”The episode that defined my relationship with women occurred in Hong Kong with my dad. I was 17. On day one we went to some sleazy dive. Before long I was sat on a bar stool with a Filipino called Mary-Lou. Then we were leaving in a cab with three Asian prostitutes my dad was drunkenly herding.”

How tall is Russell Brand

Russell Brand is reportedly 6ft 1 ½.

Is Russell Brand an only child, does his wife Laura Gallacher have siblings?