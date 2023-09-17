Russell Brand: Is 'Bipolarisation' tour cancelled after Dispatches show reveals sexual assault allegations?
Three more dates are scheduled on the tour, in Windsor, Wolverhampton and Plymouth
Russell Brand still performed to a sell-out crowd in London last night (Saturday 16 September), despite details of a number of serious sexual allegations against him, including rape, sexual assaults and abuse, being published in The Times just hours earlier.
Brand, who denied all the allegations in a video he uploaded to his social media platforms before the article was published, took to the stage at Wembley Park theatre as part of his ‘Bipolarisation’ tour, which began last month. He arrived on stage an hour later than scheduled, according to the BBC, and told the 2,000 strong crowd that “there are obviously some things that I absolutely cannot talk about”. He then continued with his show, which was happening at the same time as a Channel 4 Dispatches programme was being aired about the allegations, and received a standing ovation at the end.
There are three more tour dates left in the ‘Bipolarisation tour’, which is due to conclude at the end of this month. But, will they still go ahead? Here’s what we know so far.
What is the ‘Bipolarisation’ tour?
The ‘Bipolarisation’ tour is the latest stand-up show from comedian, actor and political activist Russell Brand. It is described on his official website as the following: “Rules and rule breaking! Democracy and freedom! We reach conclusions from mass confusion by polling the live audience. We want to hear YOUR opinion. After amassing a movement of 25 million people across his digital channels, the Community festival and the live show Stay Free; the cultural and political commentator and award-winning British comedian is back on stage.”
Where is Russell Brand due to perform?
There are three dates left on the ‘Bipolarisation’ tour. They are as follows:
Tuesday 19 September: Theatre Royal, Windsor
Friday 22 September: The Pavillions, Plymouth
Thursday 28 September: The Civic at the Halls, Wolverhampton
Are the final ‘Bipolarisation’ tour dates going ahead?
At the time of writing, on the morning of Sunday 17 September, it would appear that all three shows are still going ahead as scheduled. NationalWorld visited Brand’s official website and found a pop-up with the tour information still appears as soon as the homepage loads.
All three venues also still have the tour poster and information listed under their ‘what’s on’ sections, with Plymouth Pavilions also showing the promotional posters as the lead item on their main homepage. The social media accounts of all three venues have also remained quiet this weekend, and no comments from any of the venues have been made.
The Windsor and Plymouth performances are listed as sold-out on the website, but there are still tickets available for the Wolverhampton date. NationalWorld was able to click through to the booking system, select seats and proceed to the payment page, as if ready to purchase, so it would appear as though tickets can still be bought for this performance.
NationalWorld has tried to contact all three venues directly. When calling the box office at Theatre Royal, we heard an automated message which stated the phone line is only open from 10am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday and 4pm to 7pm on Sundays when there is a performance. There is no performance there this evening. When calling a general enquiry line, NationalWorld was able to speak to a member of staff who said nobody was available to speak on the matter.
A similar automated message was heard when calling The Pavilion's box office number, which is only open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday. No box office phone number was available for The Civic at the Halls. NationalWorld has also emailed all three venues and are awaiting their response.
Brand has remained quiet on his social media platforms, with his last post being the video he posted on Friday night (Friday 15 September) where he said he “absolutely refute(s)” all the allegations against him. We will update this page with more information when we get it.