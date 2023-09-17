Three more dates are scheduled on the tour, in Windsor, Wolverhampton and Plymouth

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brand, who denied all the allegations in a video he uploaded to his social media platforms before the article was published, took to the stage at Wembley Park theatre as part of his ‘Bipolarisation’ tour, which began last month. He arrived on stage an hour later than scheduled, according to the BBC, and told the 2,000 strong crowd that “there are obviously some things that I absolutely cannot talk about”. He then continued with his show, which was happening at the same time as a Channel 4 Dispatches programme was being aired about the allegations, and received a standing ovation at the end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are three more tour dates left in the ‘Bipolarisation tour’, which is due to conclude at the end of this month. But, will they still go ahead? Here’s what we know so far.

What is the ‘Bipolarisation’ tour?

The ‘Bipolarisation’ tour is the latest stand-up show from comedian, actor and political activist Russell Brand. It is described on his official website as the following: “Rules and rule breaking! Democracy and freedom! We reach conclusions from mass confusion by polling the live audience. We want to hear YOUR opinion. After amassing a movement of 25 million people across his digital channels, the Community festival and the live show Stay Free; the cultural and political commentator and award-winning British comedian is back on stage.”

Russell Brand was part way through his 'Bipolarisation' tour show dates when a series of serious sexual assault allegations came out against him. Photo by Getty Images.

Where is Russell Brand due to perform?

There are three dates left on the ‘Bipolarisation’ tour. They are as follows:

Tuesday 19 September: Theatre Royal, Windsor

Friday 22 September: The Pavillions, Plymouth

Thursday 28 September: The Civic at the Halls, Wolverhampton

A screenshot of the Theatre Royal, Windsor, website, taken by NationalWorld on Sunday 17 September.

A screenshot of The Pavillions, Plymouth, website taken by NationalWorld on Sunday 17 September.

Are the final ‘Bipolarisation’ tour dates going ahead?

At the time of writing, on the morning of Sunday 17 September, it would appear that all three shows are still going ahead as scheduled. NationalWorld visited Brand’s official website and found a pop-up with the tour information still appears as soon as the homepage loads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All three venues also still have the tour poster and information listed under their ‘what’s on’ sections, with Plymouth Pavilions also showing the promotional posters as the lead item on their main homepage. The social media accounts of all three venues have also remained quiet this weekend, and no comments from any of the venues have been made.

The Windsor and Plymouth performances are listed as sold-out on the website, but there are still tickets available for the Wolverhampton date. NationalWorld was able to click through to the booking system, select seats and proceed to the payment page, as if ready to purchase, so it would appear as though tickets can still be bought for this performance.

A screenshot of The Civic at the Halls, Wolverhampton, website taken by NationalWorld on Sunday 17 September.

A screenshot taken on Sunday 17 September by NationalWorld showing tickets are still available to buy for Russell Brand's 'Bipolarisation' show at The Civic at the Halls, Wolverhampton.

NationalWorld has tried to contact all three venues directly. When calling the box office at Theatre Royal, we heard an automated message which stated the phone line is only open from 10am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday and 4pm to 7pm on Sundays when there is a performance. There is no performance there this evening. When calling a general enquiry line, NationalWorld was able to speak to a member of staff who said nobody was available to speak on the matter.

A similar automated message was heard when calling The Pavilion's box office number, which is only open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday. No box office phone number was available for The Civic at the Halls. NationalWorld has also emailed all three venues and are awaiting their response.

Advertisement

Advertisement