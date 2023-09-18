Russell Brand used to reside in London’s Hampstead, Los Angeles and New York

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Russell Brand currently calls Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire home, but previously lived in Los Angeles and Hampstead in North London. It was reported in 2010 that Russell Brand sold a five-story home in Hampstead for £2.3m, celebrities who live in the area in north London include Harry Styles and Boy George (who is currently selling his home there).

Russell Brand, his wife Laura Gallacher and children now live in Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire and according to The Times, “Brand and Gallacher spent £3.3 million on a seven-bedroom Victorian Gothic property in Oxfordshire in 2016.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The article goes on to say that “Three years ago Brand bought The Crown, a grade II-listed pub in a nearby village. After rumours he was going to turn it into a vegan restaurant — Brand has not eaten meat since he was 14 — the pub remains closed and last year Brand applied to the local council to convert the building to a recording studio, which is where he is believed to film his internet broadcasts.”

When Russell Brand was married to American singer Katy Perry, they lived for a time in Los Angeles. The 4,600 square-foot house, which was reportedly Mediterranean in style, had four bedrooms and a swimming pool.

The Los Angeles Times reported in 2011 that the couple were “listing their Los Feliz home at $3,395,000. It is believed that they purchased the property in 2009.

As well as living in Los Angeles, Russell Brand and Katy Perry also resided in New York City together. The Daily Mail reported in 2010 that the couple “snapped up a 1500-square foot penthouse.” The article goes on to say that “The apartment has two bedrooms and two bathrooms with a rooftop deck overlooking the city.”