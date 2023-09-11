Harry Styles was seen showing off his six-pack in green shorts as he took a dip in the public ponds on London’s Hampstead Heath

If you happened to be walking around Hampstead Heath in London, you might have been ‘lucky’ enough to spot Harry Styles in his green swimming shorts taking a dip in a public pond. According to the Daily Mail: “It comes after a cyclist passed the international pop star on Hampstead Heath last week. In a short video uploaded to TikTok, a man is seen riding his bike across the picturesque north-west London enclave, only to pass Harry Styles and his new girlfriend, actress Taylor Russell.”

Elle Decor reported in June 2023 that Harry Styles was only 18 when he purchased a “reported $4.8 million stucco house in North London’s pastoral, suburban Hampstead heath, which is famous for its stunning views of the London skyline. It would seem that one house in Hampstead was not enough for Harry Styles and he is reported to have bought another house opposite his original one in 2019.

Harry Styles also reportedly then bought another Hampstead home, an 18th-century villa which is believed to be next door to the second one.

Which other celebrities live in Hampstead or nearby?

Boy George, who is appearing on the BBC's ‘Who Do You Think You Are’ tonight, owns an incredible Grade 11 listed house overlooking Hampstead Heath, that was put on the market for £17 million in December of last year. Boy George’s home was recently featured on Channel 4’s Selling Super Houses, a show where aspiring estate agents compete for a job working for Paul Kemsley at his independent agency.

Sam Smith also owns a £12 million Hampstead home that he bought in 2019. Other famous Hampstead residents include television presenter Jonathan Ross who lives in Hampstead Garden Suburb, singer Liam Gallagher also used to live in the area. Close by in Belsize Park resides David Walliams and actress Helena Bonham Carter.