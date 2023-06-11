Sam Smith and Madonna have joined forces to collaborate on a new single: Vulgar.

The song was released on Friday (9 June) after both artists dropped hints of the single through a collaboration on social media - under the joint alias SXM.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two musicians began teasing the single last month after sharing cover art for the track with features close-ups shots of their bodies in black and white corsets. Later they both took to their social media to release snippets of the song along with their alias.

So what is the song about, who produced it and how can you listen to it? Here is what you need to know.

Singers Madonna and Sam Smith have released their joint single VULGAR (Images: Getty Images)

Who produced Vulgar?

Vulgar was released via Capitol Records, where Sam Smith is a recording artist. The single was produced by Smith, alongside Ilya, Cirkut, Omer Fedi, Ryan Tedder and Jimmy Napes. It also features production contributions from Madonna’s vocal producer and engineer, Lauren D’Elia.

On Friday (9 June) Sam wrote on Instagram: “VULGAR is a song that is very special to me. Me, the QUEEN, and a group of some of the most talented people I know, got in the studio the day after the Grammys and we created this piece of music.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The creativity was pure and the energy was alive. I’m so excited to share this with you sailors!! VULGAR IS BEAUTIFUL!! Out everywhere now. Love you @madonna”.

In an interview with Apple Music, Smith praised the track, calling it “one of the most exciting songs I’ve been a part of”. They go on to say the single was written by “Madonna and an amazing group of people” just a day after the Grammys.

They said: “It was the biggest dream come true for me to get to work with and perform and sing with the Queen of Pop. I am so honored and excited about this song and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

What is Vulgar about?

Vulgar is about the singers embracing their bodies and not caring what other people have to say, with some people saying the single is “a diss towards…Fox news, Candance Owens and Piers Morgan & any other conservative bigots who dare to call anyone they don't like "vulgar"”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The song contains lyrics such as: “Say! Our! Fucking! Names!” and “You know how to spell my name! B-I-T-C-H! Go fuck yourself! You heard me bitch!” to really emphasise their point. The beat has been described as a loud chaotic mix of sci-fi beats, strings and a monotone repetition of the word vulgar, with almost a Middle Eastern vibe to the opening. It’s a dance anthem.

The song also contains some sultry lyrics from the two pop stars: “All black in stripper heels, move like Madonna/Rich like I’m in the Louvre, got nothin’ left to prove,” sings Smith. “Let’s get into the groove, you know just what to do/Boy, get down on your knees ’cause I am Madonna,” later adds Madonna. “If you fuck with Sam tonight, you’re fucking with me/So watch what you say or I’ll split your banana.”

How to listen to Vulgar