Boy George goes deeper to discover his Irish roots in the latest episode of BBC’s ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’

BBC’s popular genealogical series ‘Who Do You Think You Are’ continues this evening, with an ‘80s icon and his Irish roots as the focus on the next episode. Boy George takes part in this season of the show, as he looks to dig a little deeper as a London-born boy with ancestry steeped in Irish ancestry.

Boy George, whose real name is George Alan O'Dowd, emerged as one of the most iconic androgynous figures in the 1980s music scene. His unique style, characterized by flamboyant and gender-bending fashion choices, challenged traditional gender norms and set him apart as a true individualist in the world of pop music.

As the lead vocalist of Culture Club, Boy George achieved international stardom and became a cultural phenomenon. The band's chart-topping hits, including "Karma Chameleon" and "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," showcased his soulful and distinct voice, earning him a devoted fan base. His music, often a fusion of pop, new wave, and reggae influences, remains a memorable part of 1980s pop culture.

Beyond his musical career, Boy George has been an important LGBTQ+ advocate and an openly gay celebrity. His openness about his sexuality and his advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights have made him a beloved figure in the community.

But could his advocacy for gay rights run juxtaposed with Ireland’s early-era stance on homosexuality, in what was a prominent religious country for a number of years?

What does Boy George discover in ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’

Boy George is seen backstage after walking the runway at the Jean-Paul Gaultier 50th Birthday show at Theatre du Chatelet on January 22, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images For Jean Paul Gaultier)

The BBC has provided the following information ahead of the screening of Boy George’s episode: “Iconic pop star Boy George grew up in south London in an Irish family. George expects to find a lot of sadness in his family tree. He knows that his maternal grandmother was found wandering the streets of Dublin as a small child and put in a children's home and wants to find out how she came to be in such a dire situation.”

“He's also heard that another ancestor was hanged in Dublin's Mountjoy Gaol and is somehow connected to Kevin Barry who was commemorated in a well-known Irish rebel song. As George uncovers the grim details of what really happened to his grandmother and his great uncle, he also delights in a new sense of his family being truly part of Irish history.”

What time is ‘Who Do You Think You Are’ screening?

Boy George’s episode of ‘Who Do You Think You Are’ is screening on BBC One this evening (Monday September 11 2023) at 9pm BST.

How can I catch up with previous episodes of ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’