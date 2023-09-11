Strictly Come Dancing is known for its glitz and glam - but are tickets still available for the live audience?

Strictly Come Dancing will return to our screens soon as a new cohort of celebs attempt to win the Glitterball trophy. The popular BBC show will make its way onto screens with a new batch of celebrities on Saturday, September 16.

This year, 15 celebs will go head to head as they learn dances including the Cha Cha Cha, Quickstep and Waltz alongside their professional partners. Hoping to win this year’s Glitterball Trophy are Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Zara McDermott, Adam Thomas, Nikita Kanda, Ellie Leach, Jody Cundy, Bobby Brazier, Nigel Harman, Annabel Croft and Les Dennis.

The celebrity and professional pairings are yet to be announced by the BBC show, with fans due to find out about the dancing couples in the Strictly launch episode next weekend. The show, which will be fronted by Fleur East and co-host Janette Manrara following Rylan Clark’s exit, will return on Monday, September 25.

But can you still get tickets to watch Strictly in person? Here’s everything you need to know.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 - Are tickets still available for the launch show?

Clockwise from top left: Angela Rippon, Amanda Abbington, Layton Williams, Angela Scanlon, Eddie Kadi, and Krishnan Guru-Murthy will take part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing (Photos: BBC)

According to the BBC website, the random draw for tickets to watch the Strictly Come Dancing: Professional Dancers Pre-Records and this year’s Strictly Launch Show closed at 10pm on Tuesday, August 1

Unfortunately, the website states that tickets will not be available after this date.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 - Are tickets still available for the main show?

The random draw for this year’s live Saturday night shows concluded on Tuesday, September 5. All unsuccessful applicants will be kept on the waiting list in case additional tickets are released.