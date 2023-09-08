The three finalists are tasked with impressing judges john Torode and Gregg Wallace by cooking a three-course meal in just two hours

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrity MasterChef UK final is almost here, with three celebs battling it out for the chance to win the trophy and impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

20 contestants have been whittled down to just three, with the final challenge seeing them cook and prepare a three-course meal in just two hours time. On Wednesday (6 September), The Wanted’s Max George was the last celeb to get the chop, leaving Amy Walsh, Luca Bish, and Wynne Evans going into the grand final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike the traditional format, George’s elimination came half-way through the episode. Following him leaving, the rest of the show was dedicated to putting the finalists through their paces before the final competition.

So, who are the Celebrity MasterChef UK finalists and when can you watch the final? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Celebrity MasterChef UK final?

The Celebrity MasterChef UK final will air tonight (8 September) on BBC One.

Who are the Celebrity MasterChef finalists?

The series began with 20 celebrities battling it out for the chance to win the title of Celebrity MasterChef Champion 2023. The competition has whittled it down to three lucky hopefuls who have made it through to tonight’s final, with just one challenge left between them and the grand prize.

Here are the MasterChef UK finalists:

Amy Walsh

Amy Walsh is through to the Celebrity MasterChef final (Photo: BBC /Shine TV)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emmerdale actor Amy Walsh is through to the final following her impressive performance in final week. Walsh is the younger sister of Girls Aloud singer Kimberly Walsh and began her TV acting career in 2011 when she starred in the Hollyoaks spin-off Hollyoaks Later. In 2014 she joined the cast of Emmerdale as Tracy Metcalfe.

Describing what it felt like to make it through to the final, Walsh said: “I really, really just wanted to get past the first round and then anything after that, I didn’t mind. But then the closer I got to the final, it made me think – I need to get there now. I never believed I’d be able to win it, but I thought it would be amazing to make it to the final and then, it happened.”

Luca Bish

Luca Bish also made it into the final of Love Island, coming in a respectful second place (Photo: BBC /Shine TV)

Love Island star Luca Bish has made it through to the final. The reality TV star who appeared in the villa last summer is no stranger to the kitchen having previously worked as a fishmonger. When asked how it feels to have made it into the final three, Bish said: “Oh no! My goal was always just getting through the first day! Anything past day one and I would have been absolutely buzzing, it was just surreal after that.”

Wynne Evans

Wynne Owens is best known for being the face and voice of the Go Compare adverts (Photo: BBC /Shine TV)

Wynne Evans has one of the most well-known voices in the UK. Since 2009 the Welsh opera singer has been the voice on the Go Compare adverts. Throughout the competition he has impressed the judges with his dishes, including his recent Cardif Curry which paid homage to Wales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked if he ever thought he’d make it into the top three, Evans said: “No, because I didn’t know what the competition was going be like on day one. So, all I wanted to do was not be first out, that was my main thing. Then as the series went on, I suppose the camaraderie took over really. Of course you think ahead, but you don’t want to plan too far ahead because you don’t want to jinx yourself.”

Where can I watch the Celebrity MasterChef UK final?