Celebrity Masterchef is back once again, with a fresh lineup of 20 new celebrities set to step into the kitchen to show off their culinary skills in a bid to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace - and battle it out to take home the coveted Celebrity Masterchef 2023 trophy.
Season 18 of Celebrity Masterchef will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this summer. An exact date for the new series has not yet been confirmed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Katie Attwood, MasterChef Series Editor, said: “This series is a total treat for Celebrity MasterChef fans – John and Gregg are on sizzling form and the creative dishes that the celebrities deliver need to be seen to be believed. Expect everything and more!”
Sarah Clay, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, added: “It’s 2023 and Celebrity MasterChef is back with new challenges, new faces but the familiar humour and expertise of our esteemed judges, John and Gregg. The series go from strength to strength and this one doesn’t disappoint.”
The full lineup
This is the full lineup of celebrities who will battle it out to be crowned the winner of season 18:
- Actor Amy Walsh
- Rapper and philanthropist Apl.de.Ap
- Drag artist Cheryl Hole
- Broadcaster and reality star Dani Dyer
- TV presenter and entertainer Dave Benson Phillips
- Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Dianne Buswell
- Actor, singer and songwriter, Jamelia
- Actor James Buckley
- Musician Locksmith
- Reality star Luca Bish
- Comedian and actor Marcus Brigstocke
- Musician Max George
- TV personality Mica Ven
- Actor Michael Praed
- Radio broadcaster Remi Burgz
- TV and radio personality Richie Anderson
- Singer and former glamour model Sam Fox
- Comedian Shazia Mirza
- Comedian and broadcaster Terry Christian
- Opera singer and broadcaster Wynne Evans
What’s the format of the show?
The new season will feature four heat weeks which will concentrate on testing the celebrities’ different culinary abilities, whittling down the group so that only the best of the bunch will make it through to the final stages of the competition.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Each hour-long episode of each heat week will see five celebrities tackle the Under The Cloche challenge, which has the contestants cooking up something delicious using a random ingredient that they’ve been assigned, before then being tasked with putting together their two course dinner party dishes.
Other returning challenges set to put the celebrities through their paces include Dinner Party Dish and Nostalgia Dish, with a brand-new Celebrity Food Truck challenge also awaiting the 2023 competitors.
Who has won Celebrity Masterchef in the past?
The winner of the upcoming season of Celebrity Masterchef will follow in the footsteps of previous winners:
- TV and radio presenter Lisa Snowdon, 2022 winner
- Parasport athlete Kadeena Cox, 2021 winner
- YouTuber Riyadh Khalaf, 2020 winner
- Olympian Greg Rutherford, 2019 winner
- Actor and presenter John Partridge, 2018 winner
- Presenter Angellica Bell, 2017 winner
- Actor and presenter Alexis Conran, 2016 winner
- Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, 2015 winner
- Actress Sophie Thompson, 2014 winner
- Comedian and actor Ade Edmondson, 2013 winner
- Actress and presenter Emma Kennedy, 2012 winner
- Former rugby player Phil Vickery, 2011 winner
- Actress and presenter Lisa Faulkner, 2010 winner
- TV presenter Jayne Middlemiss, 2009 winner
- Former Atomic Kitten singer Liz McClarnon, 2008 winner
- Actress and presenter Nadia Sawalha, 2007 winner
- Rugby player Matt Dawson, 2006 winner