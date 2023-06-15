The 18th season of Celebrity Masterchef will be hitting our TV screens later this summer

Celebrity Masterchef is back once again, with a fresh lineup of 20 new celebrities set to step into the kitchen to show off their culinary skills in a bid to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace - and battle it out to take home the coveted Celebrity Masterchef 2023 trophy.

Season 18 of Celebrity Masterchef will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this summer. An exact date for the new series has not yet been confirmed.

Katie Attwood, MasterChef Series Editor, said: “This series is a total treat for Celebrity MasterChef fans – John and Gregg are on sizzling form and the creative dishes that the celebrities deliver need to be seen to be believed. Expect everything and more!”

Sarah Clay, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, added: “It’s 2023 and Celebrity MasterChef is back with new challenges, new faces but the familiar humour and expertise of our esteemed judges, John and Gregg. The series go from strength to strength and this one doesn’t disappoint.”

The full lineup

This is the full lineup of celebrities who will battle it out to be crowned the winner of season 18:

Actor Amy Walsh

Rapper and philanthropist Apl.de.Ap

Drag artist Cheryl Hole

Broadcaster and reality star Dani Dyer

TV presenter and entertainer Dave Benson Phillips

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Dianne Buswell

Actor, singer and songwriter, Jamelia

Actor James Buckley

Musician Locksmith

Reality star Luca Bish

Comedian and actor Marcus Brigstocke

Musician Max George

TV personality Mica Ven

Actor Michael Praed

Radio broadcaster Remi Burgz

TV and radio personality Richie Anderson

Singer and former glamour model Sam Fox

Comedian Shazia Mirza

Comedian and broadcaster Terry Christian

Opera singer and broadcaster Wynne Evans

What’s the format of the show?

The new season will feature four heat weeks which will concentrate on testing the celebrities’ different culinary abilities, whittling down the group so that only the best of the bunch will make it through to the final stages of the competition.

Each hour-long episode of each heat week will see five celebrities tackle the Under The Cloche challenge, which has the contestants cooking up something delicious using a random ingredient that they’ve been assigned, before then being tasked with putting together their two course dinner party dishes.

Other returning challenges set to put the celebrities through their paces include Dinner Party Dish and Nostalgia Dish, with a brand-new Celebrity Food Truck challenge also awaiting the 2023 competitors.

Who has won Celebrity Masterchef in the past?

The winner of the upcoming season of Celebrity Masterchef will follow in the footsteps of previous winners: