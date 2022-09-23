Danny Jones, Lisa Snowdon and Melanie Blatt went head to head in the final episode of the competition in a bid to be crowned the winner

Danny Jones, Lisa Snowdon and Melanie Blatt had to present a three-course meal for judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode in a bid to win the coveted MasterChef title (Photo: PA/BBC)

After six weeks of putting their culinary skills to the ultimate test, the winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2022 has officially been crowned.

This is everything you need to know about the finale, which aired on Thursday (22 September) evening.

Who won?

The last episode saw TV presenter Lisa Snowdon, McFly singer Danny Jones and All Saints star Melanie Blatt go head to head to create the best three course meal for judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Ultimately it was Snowdon who was announced as the winner.

After being crowned, Snowdon said: “I’m honestly so blown away. It’s such a life changing experience.

“I feel like this isn’t real. I just can’t believe it. I couldn’t have wanted to win something that meant more to me than this.

Lisa Snowdon was announced as the winner of the latest season of Celebrity MasterChef 2022 (Photo: PA/BBC)

“I can’t wait to tell my mum, my dad and my nephew. I am on cloud nine. I love it. I love it!”

Torode said: “Lisa throughout this competition has taken the everyday and elevated it into something special.

“This final she dared to do something that was going to be a gamble, and the gamble paid off. Her food is fantastic.”

Wallace added: “Faint heart never lifts a MasterChef title and that is why Lisa is our Celebrity MasterChef champion.”

What was the winning dish?

Snowdon bagged herself the Celebrity MasterChef 2022 trophy after serving up a three course dish consisting of:

A starter of poached rhubarb and pan fried mackerel with a fennel slaw and thyme oil

A main of pan fried duck breast on a sunflower seed puree with pickled, sauteed and fried mushrooms and cavolo nero

A dessert of a chocolate tart with a cigar filled with creme fraiche and sour cherries

The final came after the celebrities travelled to Alexandra Palace in north London, the home of the BBC’s first regular public television service, to cater for an event marking the centenary of the broadcaster.

Her winning dishes included a main of pan fried duck breast and a chocolate tart dessert (Photo: BBC)

Then back in the MasterChef kitchen they had to create a dish inspired by their childhood, before finally facing the chef’s table hosted by Italian Michelin-starred chef Giorgio Locatelli.

Snowdon follows in the footsteps of Paralympic gold medal athlete Kadeena Cox, who triumphed last series.

Who is Lisa Snowdon?

Snowdon is an English TV and radio presenter who has hosted shows like Britain’s Next Top Model, Lisa Snowdon’s All Access, Something for the Weekend, Through the Keyhole, Loose Women and Weekend Kitchen with Waitrose.

She has also appeared on competition shows like the sixth season of Strictly Come Dancing in 2008, where she was paired up with professional dancer Brendan Cole.

Lisa Snowdon attends the TRIC Awards 2020 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 10, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

She made it all the way to the final three, but ultimately came in third place, behind runner ups Rachel Stevents and partner Vincent Simone, and winners Tom Chambers and Camilla Dallerup.

Snowdon also starred in the 16th season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, alongside campmates like eventual finalists Scarlett Moffatt, Joel Dommett and Adam Thomas, Olympian Sam Quek, former Countdown host Carol Vorderman and Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo.

She was the second celebrity to be voted out of the jungle.

After dating Dave Loeffler, from the American band E.Y.C, for three years, Snowdon dated actor George Clooney (Ocean’s Eleven, Ticket to Paradise) on and off for five years.

Actor George Clooney and Lisa Snowdon arrive at the premiere of Universal’s “The Bourne Supremacy” at the Arclight Cinemas on July 15, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

After that relationship came to an end, Snowdon announced her engagement to partner George Smart in 2017, after dating for just over a year.

On an episode of Loose Women, Snowdon revealed that she and smart had actually gotten together briefly in the past.

She said: “[It was] years and years ago, like 20 years ago we had a little fling.

“We have been engaged for ages, we are really happy. I don’t know if I’m the marrying type.”

She added: “I’m not sure whether we’re actually going to get married… I’m not sure I want a big hoo-ha!”

Lisa Snowdon and George Smart attend the 2019 ‘TRIC Awards’ held at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Talking about how he popped the question, Snowdon said: “George proposed on the Saturday before Christmas and it was such a lovely surprise - I had absolutely no idea he was going to do it!