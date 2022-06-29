Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are reuniting once again to reprise their roles as the witchy Sanderson Sisters

Hocus Pocus is one of the most beloved and iconic Halloween movies of all time - and, after years of speculation and rumours and potential “what if’s”, a sequel finally became reality in an announcement that was made back in December 2020.

Well it’s good news for Hocus Pocus fans as you won’t have to wait too much longer before you can get your hands on the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 .

What will the sequel be about?

Picking up almost 30 years after the events of the first Hocus Pocus film, three teenage girls accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem - and it’s up to them to figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches before it’s too late.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th century sisters, and they are looking for revenge.

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2 (Photo: Disney/Matt Kennedy)

“Now it is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

Hocus Pocus 2 star Sarah Jessica Parker has also confirmed that the sequel will also be a musical, the same as the original film.

Chatting on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she said: “There will be a number, of course there will be a number! A number or two.”

Is there a trailer?

A teaser trailer for the upcoming sequel was dropped on Tuesday (28 June), and showed three high school girls unwittingly summoning the Sanderson Sisters as part of a birthday ritual gone wrong.

The Sanderson Sisters are accidentally summoned nearly 30 years after the events of the first Hocus Pocus film (Photo: Disney/Matt Kennedy)

As it is a teaser trailer and not a full trailer, actual details on the film itself are pretty minimal, although we are treated to a glimpse of the infamous witchy trio before the trailer comes to an end.

Who is in the cast?

Fans of the original Hocus Pocus film will be glad to hear that the sequel will see the return of Bette Midler (The First Wives Club, The Politician), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City, And Just Like That ) and Kathy Najimy (Duncanville, Younger) as the Sanderson Sisters Winifred, Sarah and Mary.

Another returning cast member includes Doug Jones (Shape of Water, Star Trek Discovery ) as Billy Butcherson.

Unfortunately, despite best efforts, Thora Birch (The Walking Dead, American Beauty) will not be returning as Dani Dennison due to scheduling conflicts.

Back in May, Birch said in an interview with Comic Book : “Everybody tried so hard to make that happen and it just didn’t, but everybody tried so hard.”

The sequel will also be a musical, same as the first one (Photo: Disney)

As it stands, it appears that Omri Katz (The John Larroquette Show, Eerie, Indiana), Vinessa Shaw (Ray Donovan, 12 Mighty Orphans) and Jason Marsden (Young Justice, A Goofy Movie) won’t be reprising their roles as Max, Allison and Thackery Binx.

However Katz teased a possible appearance during an interview at 90s Con in March.

Katz said: “You know, talking to a lot of fans today, people obviously really disappointed that we’re not involved.

“But, I could be lying. We’re all in it! No, maybe we’re not. Maybe we are!”

Marsden added: “Maybe we’re not…” and Shaw wrapped things up by commenting: “You’ll just have to see it to know.”

New cast members rounding out the rest of the film include:

Three RuPaul’s Drag Race stars have also been confirmed to be in the new film as well, with Kahmora Hall, Kornbread and Ginger Minj appearing as the drag versions of the Sanderson sisters.

When will it be released - will it be on Disney+?

Hocus Pocus 2 will be exclusively released on Disney+ later this year, on 30 September, making it perfect for some Halloween viewing.

