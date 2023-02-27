The Easy On Me singer and boyfriend Rich Paul have been together since 2021

Adele is reportedly set to get married to boyfriend Rich Paul, according to celebrity gossip site Deux Moi.

A post from Deux Moi said: “Blind Item REVEALED: Adele and Rich Paul are engaged. Per my very reliable sources, I can confirm that yes, Adele and Rich Paul are planning a summer wedding!”

Engagement rumours were sparked last year after the singer was spotted wearing a gold ring on her engagement ringer at Beyonce’s birthday party. She was seen with the ring on her left hand as she left a mansion in Bel Air where the party was taking place.

This is everything you need to know.

Who is Rich Paul?

Paul is an American sports agent who founded Klutch Sports Group in 2012 with friend and basketball player LeBron James, an American sports agency which represents NBA athletes including Miles Bridges, Ben Simmons, J. R Smith, Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine.

He was born on 16 December 1981 (aged 40) in Cleveland, and attended a private Roman Catholic high school. After graduating from high school, Paul began selling vintage basketball jerseys out the boot of his car - he met LeBron James in 2002, when he sold him a Magic Johnson jersey.

Rich Paul giving a toast during the Klutch Sports Group All-Star Dinner (Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for PATRÃN Tequila)

The two kept in touch and Paul entered into James’ inner circle, and began working professionally under Leon Rose, an American basketball executive, attorney and sports agency who serves as the president of the New York Knicks of the NBA.

Speaking about his friendship with James in an interview with GQ magazine , Paul said that he and James were “cut from the same cloth in terms of things we’ve been through”.

He said: “That was the initial connection. And then the attraction was probably because I was fly. It takes a special kind of person to acknowledge somebody else’s fly. Fly could mean work, fly could mean dress, fly could mean knowledge and expertise. Him not being so into himself allowed him to see that flyness. That was the initial attraction.

Rich Paul attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

“One thing people don’t realize is: It wasn’t like I woke up the next day and was LeBron’s agent. He observed. He watched me sacrifice. He watched me develop capabilities. He watched me fail, not get certain guys and things like that.

“And so when I decided to step out on my own, he knew I was ready. ’Cause if I wasn’t, I can almost guarantee you he wouldn’t have put his career in my hands.”

In 2012, Paul and James founded Klutch Sports Group, and by 2019 they boasted a roster of 25 clients and brokered over $1 billion in contracts.

Paul is thought to have a net worth of $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How long have they been together?

Adele and Paul started dating in 2021, although the two initially met on the dance floor during a mutual friend’s birthday a few years earlier.

In an interview with Vogue, Adele said that Paul was “always there, I just didn’t see him”.

She said: “[With Paul] I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild.

Adele and Rich Paul during the first half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“I’m a 33 year old divorced mother of a son, who’s actually actually in charge.

“The last thing I need is someone who doesn’t know where they’re at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don’t want.”

The singer admitted in the interview that they hadn’t intended to go public with their relationship when the pair went to a basketball game together.

She said: “I didn’t mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game. I just love being around him. I just love it.

Agent Rich Paul and Adele attend Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on May 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“He was like, “What are people going to say?” and I was like, “That you signed me. As an athlete. You’re my agent”, and he was like, “Okay, cool”.”

Adele finalised her divorce from husband Simon Konecki in March of 2021, with the paperwork to first end their marriage filed back in September 2019.

Did they buy a home together?

The couple are thought to have bought their first home together after Adele posted pictures on her Instagram account of the two standing outside a mansion in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles.

In the first picture, Paul is seen holding up the keys. In the other pictures the couple can be seen sharing a kiss and in the last one Adele shared a picture of a fortune from a fortune cookie which reads: “You have found good company - enjoy.”

The property, thought to be worth $58 million (£47 million), was previously owned by actor Sylvester Stallone (Rocky, The Expendables) and boasts eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an outdoor pool, a cinema, gym and a long private driveway.

Are they already married?

Fans of the singer are were left convinced that Adele and Paul had gotten married last year thanks to a few subtle clues.

After scooping up the award for Best Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded) for her TV concert One Night Only in 2022, Adele shared some pictures of herself with the award on Instagram - and in the background of one picture, a plaque that says “The Paul’s” can be seen.

In the comments, one person wrote: ““The Paul’s” is you married?!”

The ring spotted on Adele’s finger only added fuel to the fire.