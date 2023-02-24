The couple dated for over a year before calling it quits in November 2021

Outer Banks season 3 has returned to our screens, the Netflix teen drama that follows the rivalry between the Kooks and the Pogues is back, with even more dramatic storylines.

One of the series most popular couples are John B. and Sarah played by Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, the pair were an item in real life, dating for over an year after falling for each other during filming for season 1. In February 2023 they spoke to Entertainment Weekly about how they work together after their public break-up, explaining that “work was always going to come first”.

The pair will continue to work together as season 4 of the hit Netflix drama has already been renewed. The news was confirmed at fan event Poguelandia on February 19, before season 3 had debuted. So, are Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline still dating, when did they break up and who are they dating now? Here’s everything you need to know.

Are Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline dating?

Stokes and Cline are no longer together, the couple dated for over a year before their break up was announced in November 2021.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B in season 3 of Outer Banks (Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

The pair met in 2019 during filming for the first season of Netflix teen drama Outer Banks, with their characters Sarah and John B sharing an on-screen romance. By the time season 1 dropped, dating rumours surrounded them, who the couple officially confirming their relationship in June 2020.

Here is the relationship timeine for Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline:

April 2019: Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline meet after being cast in Netflix’s Outer Bank

April 2020: dating rumours surround the couple

June 14, 2020: Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline announce they are in a relationship on Instagram

September 18, 2020: Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline star in steamy Kygo music video

April 4, 2021: Couple celebrate their first anniversary

May 18, 2021: Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline make their red carpet debut as a couple

November, 2021: Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline split

What have they said about working together after their breakup?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the pair discussed their working relationship after the split. Stokes told the publication: “Mads and I have been working together now for 30 episodes, and we made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first. And that no matter what happens in our personal lives, and the ways that life sometimes takes you in different directions, that we’re always going to honor the work. That stayed 100 percent truthful this season.”

Cline added: “We had a working relationship before we had a personal relationship, and our job from day one has always been to leave the show better than we found it. I’m really, really happy and I’m very proud of the work this season, and I’m incredibly grateful for my co-stars and their professionalism and just how talented each and every one of them are.”

Whilst series co-creatorJonas Pate said: “Honestly, and this isn’t just me: they’re pros. They handled themselves unbelievably on set, and you would never know that they had an off-camera relationship. They were great. It’s a credit to Chase and to Maddie, they just put their heads down and did the work, so good for them.”

Who are they dating now?

Cline revealed in her cover edition of Cosmopolitan that she was dating someone new, with the actress revealing that she is “happily taken”. Cline told the publication: “I am happily taken. All I know is he makes me incredibly happy. And I’ve truly never been happier, and I feel very, very empowered.” Whilst she has remained tight-lipped about who her new boyfriend is, People have reported that she has been linked to singer-songwriter Jackson Guthy. The pair have been seen together numerous times in California, with Cline bringing Guthy as a guest to the Outer Banks season 3 premiere.