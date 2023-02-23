The popular Netflix series Outer Banks has already been renewed for a fourth season

Outer Banks season 3 has returned to our screens, the Netflix teen drama that follows the rivalry between the Kooks and the Pogues is back, with even more dramatic storylines.

Season 2 left off on a cliffhanger after John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) travelled to The Bahamas in search of the treasure, meeting Cleo (Carlacia Grant) along the way.

The new season has been described as a “ballad” by Chase Stokes in an interview with Elite Daily. The actor who plays John B told the publication: “Season 2 was like a death metal album. I think season 3 would be like the acoustic ballad album of the Outer Banks music world, with a lot going on.”

Season 4 of the hit Netflix drama has already been renewed, with the news being confirmed at fan event Poguelandia. So, who stars in Outer Banks season 3? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the plot to Outer Banks?

Outer Banks is set on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the series depicts the class divide between the wealthy Kooks and Pogues. It follows the story of the Pogues as they go on a treasure hunt which will turn their fortunes around. Netflix’s synopsis for the series reads: “On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.”

(L to R) Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Chase Stokes as John B, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Carlacia Grant as Cleo (Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Is there a trailer?

The trailer for season 3 launched on 2 February, you can watch it below.

Outer Banks season 3 cast

Fans of the show will be happy to learn that most of the Outer Bank cast from the first two seasons will be returning for season 3. However, there will also be less familiar faces too, with new member Cleo joining the Pogues after meeting John B and Sarah in season 2.

Here is the cast for Outer Banks season 3:

Chase Stokes as John B.

Chase Stokes as John B in Outer Banks (Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

John B is the leader of the Pogues and love interest of Sarah Cameron. Played by Chase Stokes, the actor has starred in TV shows including Stranger Things and Tell Me Your Secrets.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in Outer Banks season 3 (Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Sarah Cameron began the series as the “Kook Princess,” but gets mixed up with the Pogues after falling in love with John B. Played by Madelyn Cline, you might also recognise the actress from Stranger Things, The Originals and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Rudy Pankow attends the Netflix Premiere of Outer Banks Season 3 (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

JJ is John B’s best friend and fellow member of the Pogues, the pair met in the third grade and have had each other’s back since then. Although he has a hot temper and can be reckless his loyalty is unquestionable. Played by Rudy Pankow, you might recognise the actor from the movie Uncharted.

Madison Bailey as Kiara Carrera

Madison Bailey speaks onstage during Poguelandia (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Although technically she is a Kook as her father is a succesful restuarant owner, Kiara is affiliated to the Pogues. Played by Madison Bailey, the actress is best known for her role in Black Lightning.

Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward

Jonathan Daviss attends the Premiere of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” Season 3 (Photo: Getty Images)

Pope is a high achiever who is the brains behind the Pogues. Played by Jonathan Daviss, the actor recently starred in the Netflix movie Do Revenge.

Austin North as Topper Thornton

Austin North attends the Netflix Premiere of Outer Banks Season 3 (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Topper is Sarah’s ex-boyfriend, dubbed the “King of the Kooks”, he despises the Pogues and often clashes with John B. Played by Austin North, you might recognise the actor from I Didn’t Do It, Jessie and All Night.

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

Carlacia Grant attends Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

We first met Cleo in season 2 after she met John B and Sarah whilst they were on the run in the Bahamas. She joined the Pogues at the end of that season and is expected to play a bigger role in season 3. Played by Carlacia Grant, the actress has also appeared on TV shows Greenleaf and Roots.

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Drew Starkey attends the Netflix Premiere of Outer Banks Season 3 (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Rafe Cameron is Sarah’s older brother, incredibly unpredictable he is often caught up on the wrong side of the law, but his family’s wealth protects him. Played by Drew Starkey you might recognise the actor from Hate U Give, Scream: The TV Series and Love, Simon.

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

Charles Esten attends the Premiere of Netflix’s Outer Banks Season 3 (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Father of Sarah, Wheezie and Rafe, Ward is a well-respected business owner who lives in the wealthy area of Outer Banks known as Figure Eight. Played by Charles Esten, you might recognise the actor from Nashville, Big Love, ER and Tell Me Your Secrets.

When is Outer Banks season 3 released on Netflix?